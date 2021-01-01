Menu

Ophélie MICOINE

Courbevoie

En résumé

Je suis quelqu'un de très curieux qui sait s'adapter. Les nouvelles technologies m'intéressement vraiment et le travail en équipe m'attire.

CV en ligne : https://www.linkedin.com/in/omicoine/

Mes compétences :
Flex
IHM système homme machine
Excel
Powerpoint
Web analitics
Html _ Flash _ XML _ CSS_
PHP
Ergonomie web
Ergonomie IHM
Ergonomie cognitive
Facteurs Humains
Photoshop
NTIC
E-commerce
Google tag manager
Google analytics
Xiti
JavaScript
HTML
Analytics
eCommerce
Google AdWords
Tag Management
Web Analytics
Axure RP
Microsoft PowerPoint
Adobe Photoshop
3D
Android
Cascading Style Sheets
Google Drive
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
iOS

Entreprises

  • iProspect France - Consultante Digital Analytics

    Courbevoie 2017 - 2020 Wasabi Analytics rachetée par iProspect France depuis 2016

    Conseil
    * Implémentation Analytics et Tag Mestre - Atelier de début de mission et présentation de la Web Analyse, Atelier de définition des objectifs de l’application digitale, Définition des KPI et Segmentations, Conception du plan de marquage, Accompagnement technique de l’intégration du plan de marquage et recettes, Paramétrage de l’outils de Tag Management, Paramétrage de l’outils de collecte analytics.

    * Formation et pilotage -Atelier de Formation des équipes à l’outils de Tag Management, Atelier de Formation des équipes opérationnelles à l’outils analytics ; Mise en place de tableaux de bord dédiés aux profils opérationnels.

    * Analyses statistiques comportementales et tests itératifs de la performance - Analyses statistiques et identification des leviers d’optimisation/réservoirs de croissance actionnables, Maquettage des versions de page, Identification du KPI de référence, Paramétrage de l’outils de test et Pilotage du test jusqu’à la détermination statistique du résultat.

    Référente collecte
    * Garantir la qualité des livrables techniques fournis par l'équipe ; Formaliser la
    procédure d'implémentation ; Former les collaborateurs à la méthode.

    * Méthodes : Atelier de formation des nouveaux collaborateurs ; Mise en place d'une liste de tâches partagée sur Google Sheet ; Conception de documents de référence pour les spécifications techniques, les recettes et la structure de collecte analytics.

  • Wasabi Analytics - Consultante Digital Analytics

    Paris 2013 - 2020 Définition des KPI, conception et assistance dans la mise en place de plan de marquage, analyse de données comportementales et ergonomie

  • Yuseo - Ingénieur Ergonome Cogniticien

    2009 - 2013 Consultante ergonome, je concevais également des outils Flex propriétaires destinés au traitement d'études ergonomiques logicielles et Web.

  • Yuseo - Consultante ergonome

    2009 - 2013 Mise en place de protocoles d'évaluation, identification de critères ergonomiques, création de questionnaire de perception et satisfaction pré et post-navigation, analyse des données statistiques comportementales.

    Méthodes : Tri de cartes, storyboard, tests utilisateurs qualitatifs et quantitatifs (Web
    Behave), analyse experte (Critères ergonomiques de Bastien et Scapin), maquettage dynamique (Powerpoint, Axure, Photoshop)

  • Yuseo, société d'Etudes et de Conseil en ergonomie des Interfaces - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Conception d'un outils de traitement et de représentation des premiers clics, en Flex, juin 2009.

  • AXYZ Images - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 Etude de l'interaction visiteurs/applications muséographiques 3D

  • EADS - Stagiaire

    Blagnac 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Cognitique ENSC

    Bordeaux 2006 - 2009 Ingénieur ergonome cogniticien

    Informatique et technologies Web, Facteurs humains, Ergonomie, sciences et psychologie cognitives (processus de représentation et perception, apprentissage...),
    gestions des compétences (Méthode MasK), IHM.
    Exemples de Projets abordés :
    * Travail en groupe sur un équipement domotique : recherche d'une interface logicielle de gestion de cuisine intégrée à un réfrigérateur
    * Stage d’ét

  • Institut De Cognitique IDC Bordeaux

    Bordeaux 2006 - 2009 Ingénieur en cognitique

  • Lycée Pothier

    Orleans 2004 - 2006 MPSI PSI

  • Lycée Marceau

    Chartres 2001 - 2004 scientifique

