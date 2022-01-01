Ousmane KEITA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lieusaint dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Aeronautical stress F&DT trainee at Airbus ( Aircraft) and before characterization composites and metallic structures trainee at IFSTTAR. Soon 1 year experience in this domain, I have a good knowledge in stress fatigue and damage tolerance. I have a good comprehensive technical tools ( VBA Excel, MARC MENTAT ( like NASTRAN), MATLAB, Acoustic Emission, finite elements..).
Mes compétences :
Test in tension ( fatigue and static)
Microsoft Excel
Comsol Multiphysics
MATLAB
Analisis data
Visual Basic
Characterization composites and metallic materials
Modelling of Materials and Structures
Stress static
Stress F&DT (Fatigue and Damage Tolerance)
Process Acoustic signals