Ousmane KEITA

Aeronautical stress F&DT trainee at Airbus ( Aircraft) and before characterization composites and metallic structures trainee at IFSTTAR. Soon 1 year experience in this domain, I have a good knowledge in stress fatigue and damage tolerance. I have a good comprehensive technical tools ( VBA Excel, MARC MENTAT ( like NASTRAN), MATLAB, Acoustic Emission, finite elements..).



Mes compétences :

Test in tension ( fatigue and static)

Microsoft Excel

Comsol Multiphysics

MATLAB

Analisis data

Visual Basic

Characterization composites and metallic materials

Modelling of Materials and Structures

Stress static

Stress F&DT (Fatigue and Damage Tolerance)

Process Acoustic signals