Ousmane KEITA

Blagnac

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Aeronautical stress F&DT trainee at Airbus ( Aircraft) and before characterization composites and metallic structures trainee at IFSTTAR. Soon 1 year experience in this domain, I have a good knowledge in stress fatigue and damage tolerance. I have a good comprehensive technical tools ( VBA Excel, MARC MENTAT ( like NASTRAN), MATLAB, Acoustic Emission, finite elements..).

Mes compétences :
Test in tension ( fatigue and static)
Microsoft Excel
Comsol Multiphysics
MATLAB
Analisis data
Visual Basic
Characterization composites and metallic materials
Modelling of Materials and Structures
Stress static
Stress F&DT (Fatigue and Damage Tolerance)
Process Acoustic signals

Entreprises

  • Airbus - Engineer stress F&DT trainee

    Blagnac 2017 - maintenant The goal of the internship is to characterize the fatigue crack growth behaviour of aluminium alloys under mixed-mode loading. It consists in:
    - Post-processing tests campaign results in Excel VBA
    - Identifiing the keys drivers of the fatigue crack growth behaviour under combined loading
    - Proposing and testing different crack propagation laws with their parameters and associated SIF (Stress Intensity Factor)

  • Gefco - Interim sorting agent ( Part-time )

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2017 - Scan spare parts
    - Dispatcher parts before delivery

    It's a part-time job to pay for my studies

  • IFSTTAR - Composites materials characterization trainee at IFSTTAR

    CHAMPS SUR MARNE 2016 - 2016 The goal of the internship is to characterize the damage behaviour of hybrid laminate GLARE ( composite + aluminium) under mechanical loading by Acoustic Emission.
    - Model by finite element's method with Marc Mentat software.
    - Make mechanic test campaign in tension (quasi static and dynamic).
    - Assess the mechanical performance and damage behaviour of composites materials.
    - Process acoustic signals.
    - Correlate mechanical and acoustic parameters.
    - Propose some improvement to increase the material performances.

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique

    Palaiseau 2016 - maintenant Master 2 Mechanic

    The Master M4S mainly leads to in R & D sectors of large public and private companies, as well as research organizations.
    - The Master M4S is conceived as a meeting knowledge point between ( Physic, Mathematic and Mechanic) , with extensive training on the fundamentals and applications of mechanics of materials and structures.
    The main goal is to :
    - Train to the conception of effective models to

  • Institut National Des Sciences Et Techniques Nucléaires (INSTN)

    Saclay 2015 - 2016 Master 2

    The Master aims to give us a thorough knowledge of the physicochemical and mechanical properties of materials (metals, ceramics, semiconductors ...) to address fundamental research or applied in order to improve the performance of materials, or to implement new materials for both structural and functional applications. Particular attention is paid to
    - The characterization and implementation of s

  • Paris Sud 11

    Orsay 2014 - 2015 Master I

    The master propose to provide a solid foundation in the field of materials science. In particular,
    - An ability to control the structure-property relationships of a material.
    The different courses are based on a
    - Design / synthesis of materials, characterizations, numerical tools of dimensioning or modeling. (functional materials, polymers, metals and alloys, composites, hybrid materials, biomat

