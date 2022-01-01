Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ousmane SANOGO
Ajouter
Ousmane SANOGO
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
INDEPENDANT
- COMMERCIAL
2012
SOTRAMEX
- DIRECTEUR GENERAL ADJOINT
2012 - 2013
CORI-UNION
- DIRECTEUR GENERAL
2010 - maintenant
CASH EXPRESS
- Directeur Central
2007 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Boubie BATIONO
Fati OUERMI
Franck HAZOUME
Guy Roland BISSIE
Issouf KONE
Lesly OHOUOCHI
Lisy ANDRIAMIHAJA
Marc SIKA
Patrick JOUANNES
Www.nextgenerationisforafrica.com SHANGHAI 2014