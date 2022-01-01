Menu

Oussama MOUHDI

Viriat

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Hi visitor :
In order to support continuous improvement activities, i'm the lean coordinator of the group Stratus Packaging. I develop, execute and sustain the Lean Improvement plan. I work closely with plant managers and supervisors, assist as needed other divisions of the group to ensure program consistency and a unified approach in making improvements. I facilitate and manage LEAN activities, ensure on-time completion and report results to our client Steering Committee and the group lean board. I implement communication tools to foster the lean environment and improve a lean culture, i explain LEAN principles and proper use of LEAN tools across the company and in particular to workshop’s workers. I identify and coordinate LEAN improvement opportunities, leading to improvements in on time delivery metrics while reducing costs and inventory.

STRATUS PACKAGING GROUP is a, european leader in the printed labels industry, Stratus integrates all solutions covering your products (wrap-around labels, adhesive, sleeves IML, flexible substrates).
By creating a strong industrial group of five manufacturing units, the Stratus Group sought the most effective organizational links while maintaining the identity and culture of the sites.

Mes compétences :
Production industrielle
Lean Manufacturing
ERP
Logistique industrielle
Maintenance industrielle
Pilotage de la performance
Amélioration continue

Entreprises

  • Stratus Packaging - Group Lean Coordinator

    Viriat 2015 - maintenant In order to support continuous improvement activities, i'm the lean coordinator of the group stratus Packaging. Idevelop, execute and sustain the Lean Improvement Plan, i work closely with, and assist as needed, other divisions of the group to ensure program consistency and a unified approach in making improvements. I facilitate and manage LEAN activities, ensure on-time completion and report results to our client Steering Committee and the group lean board. I implement communication tools to foster the lean environment and improve a lean culture, i explain LEAN principles and proper use of LEAN tools across the company and in particular to workshop’s workers. I identify and coordinate LEAN improvement opportunities, leading to improvements in on time delivery metrics while reducing costs and inventory.

  • Valeo - Apprenti assistant Responsable SPV (Valeo production System)

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Chantiers de productivité * Analyse des indicateurs de l’efficience main d’œuvre et de la performance des machines
    (DLI, TRS)
    * Reporting site mensuel des indicateurs de la productivité (DLI, TRS)

    * Équilibrage des postes sur l’unité de production G5.
    * Identification et éradication des MUDAs

    * Réaliser des audits 5S hebdomadaire (challenge des relais 5S )
    * Pilotage de la comité 5S

    * Calcul des temps de cycle machine et charge opérateur

    * Amélioration de la productivité ( non-stop production) => Gain 4% TRS.

  • EI CESI - Msc Responsable en amélioration continue et performance industrielle

    Paris 2013 - 2014
    · Maîtrise des principes fondamentaux de l’amélioration continue et du lean
    management
    · Définition des axes d’amélioration et situer dans une politique globale de progrès
    · Maîtrise des outils et méthodes (SMED, Hoshin, 5S, TPM…)
    · Déploiement de la politique sous forme de projets et chantiers
    · La mise en place de plan d’action de progrès avec les indicateurs pertinents

  • Avenao GI - Ingenieur support technique

    2013 - 2013 Stagaire support technique ERP au sein d’Avenao GI (Yvelines 78)
    Bureau de consulting et intégrateur de systèmes d'information.

    * Diagnostic et résolution de problèmes techniques à distance.
    * Paramétrage et déploiement de Progiciel de Gestion Intégrée (ERP) commercialisé par AGI
    * Assistance technique et développement spécifique pour plusieurs clients de l’entreprise exerçants dans différents secteurs (Développement de macros, de modèles de documents et de liaisons ODBC...)

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Opérateur contrôle qualité

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2012 Opérateur en centre de qualité usine, chargé du contrôle Electronique de véhicules en sortie de chaîne

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Opérateur ferrage

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2011

  • Acticall - Téléconseiller

    Paris 2010 - 2010 téléconseiller Orange-France Télécom

Formations

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2011 - 2013 Master 2 Genie industriel "production maintenance"

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies IUT GMP

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2010 - 2011 Licence Electronique Électrotechnique Automatique

    Spécialité Mesures Instrumentation et Contrôle

  • CREA Centre De Recherche Et D`engineering Automobile (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2010 BTS

    Diagnostic de véhicules automobile, service après vente, gestion d'ateliers, HSQE en SAV automobile, gestion de stock de rechange, intervention de maintenance sur véhicules

  • Lycée IBN ROCHD

    Casablanca 2007 - 2008

Réseau