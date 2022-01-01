Oussama MOUHDI

Hi visitor :

In order to support continuous improvement activities, i'm the lean coordinator of the group Stratus Packaging. I develop, execute and sustain the Lean Improvement plan. I work closely with plant managers and supervisors, assist as needed other divisions of the group to ensure program consistency and a unified approach in making improvements. I facilitate and manage LEAN activities, ensure on-time completion and report results to our client Steering Committee and the group lean board. I implement communication tools to foster the lean environment and improve a lean culture, i explain LEAN principles and proper use of LEAN tools across the company and in particular to workshop’s workers. I identify and coordinate LEAN improvement opportunities, leading to improvements in on time delivery metrics while reducing costs and inventory.



STRATUS PACKAGING GROUP is a, european leader in the printed labels industry, Stratus integrates all solutions covering your products (wrap-around labels, adhesive, sleeves IML, flexible substrates).

By creating a strong industrial group of five manufacturing units, the Stratus Group sought the most effective organizational links while maintaining the identity and culture of the sites.



Mes compétences :

Production industrielle

Lean Manufacturing

ERP

Logistique industrielle

Maintenance industrielle

Pilotage de la performance

Amélioration continue