Oussama ZOUAGHIA

MP, Mathématiques et physique
Classe Prepa: Preparation for the entrance exam to enginearing universities at Lycée Pierre de Fermat in Toulouse (France): one of France’s top ten CPGE’s. I developed strong fundamentals for competitive admission to the French GE’s. Major in mathematics / physics
Lycée Secondaire Ibn Khaldoun (Siliana)
‘Baccalauréat Scientifique’ (National diploma required for admission to University) at Lycée Ibn Khaldoun in Siliana (tunisia), Class rank: 0.2%, Selected for governmental merit scholarship to study abroad.