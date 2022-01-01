Menu

Ozcan SAHIN

Lyon

Professional Certifications:
MCSE: Server Infrastructure , MCITP, MCSE : Security, RHCSA, CCNA,

Specialties:

Systems :
Windows Server 2012R2/2008R2 and Windows 8/7 , Redhat Linux Enterprise 7/6...

Software :
Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange 2013/2010, Microsoft IIS, SCCM 2012, WSUS, DFS, RMS, Terminal Server, CA Arcserve, Symantec Backup Exec, HP DataProtector…
OpenLDAP, BIND, NFS, ZFS, Samba, Apache, Tomcat, Jasig CAS SSO, Qmail, Postfix, Sendmail, SpamAssassin Squirrelmail, Squid, Mrtg, Sarg, Syslog …

Hardware :
Cisco Routers et Switches, Zyxel Routers, Servers & Workstations (IBM, HP, Dell),Polycom, Smart Cards …

Network :
LAN/WAN, Wireless, TCP/IP, F/R, ISDN, xDSL, NAT, DNS, DHCP, POP3, SMTP, SNMP, VPN, RADIUS, FTP, Routing & Switching ,VLANs and ACL,...

Security :
Certificate Authority Systems, Cryptograph, Smart Cards, PKI, IPSec, Kerberos, PAM, SELinux, Group Policy, RADIUS, AAA Systems, OpenSSH, OpenSSL, ACL, VLANs, Linux Firewall (IPTables), Microsoft ISA 2006, Content Filtering ...

Database :
Oracle 11g/10g, Microsoft SQL 2008, MySQL5.x ...

Virtualization :
Vmware ESXi Server 5.x, vCenter Server 5.x, DataRecovery, Microsoft Hyper-V 2012...

Mes compétences :
MCSE : Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert : Serv
CCNA : Cisco Certified Network Associate
MCITP : Microsoft Certified IT Professional

Entreprises

  • Université Lumière Lyon 2 - Administrateur Systèmes

    Lyon 2013 - maintenant Au sein de l'équipe Système du pôle Opérations de la DSI Lyon 2, j'ai en charge l’administration et l’exploitation des infrastructures serveur physique et virtuelle.

    Configuration et supervision des systèmes informatiques physiques et virtuels (VMware)
    Exploitation des applications en production à l’université
    Administration des serveurs (web, bases de données, messagerie, etc.)
    Collaboration avec le pôle Support, le pôle Etudes et les intervenants et fournisseurs
    Participation à l’élaboration de cahiers des charges dans le cadre de nouveaux projets
    Veille technologique, évolution, et modernisation.

  • EnGuclu Informatique & Services Internet - Freelance IT Consultant

    2012 - 2013 Microsoft systèmes d'exploitation serveur et serveur de messagerie, serveurs d'applications, gestion, mise en réseau, sécurité, et autres logiciels tiers.

  • TUBITAK (Conseil de Recherche Scientifique et Technique de Turquie) - Support Systèmes et Réseaux

    2007 - 2009 • Administration de Microsoft Windows 2003/2000 Server et Redhat Linux Enterprise
    • Management et Opérations de Microsoft Active Directory et Group Policy
    • Management et Maintenance de Microsoft Exchange 2003 Server
    • Implémentation, Management et Maintenance de Vmware ESX Servers
    • Implémentation et Maintaining du Portail Web Institutionnel
    • Management et Configuration de l’Autorité de Certification
    • Installation et Configuration du Système Certificat AKIS
    • Administration et Configuration Cisco Routeurs et Communicateurs
    • Assurer la Sécurité, la Surveillance et le Reporting des Réseaux
    • Installation et Configuration de Windows 7/XP/2000, Fedora Linux
    • Installation et Support des Applications Institutionnelles Java et .NET
    • Répondre, évaluer et hiérarchiser les appels entrant, les courriers électroniques et les
    demandes d'assistance technique des utilisateurs connaissent des problèmes
    avec le matériel, les logiciels, les réseaux et autres liés à l'informatique.

  • Elmak Automation SA - Administrateur Système

    2006 - 2006 • Administration de Microsoft Windows 2003/2000 Server et RHEL4
    • Administration et Maintenance de Microsoft Active Directory
    • Administration d’OpenLDAP sur le Server Redhat Linux Enterprise
    • Administration et Maintenance d’Oracle Database 10g
    • Administration d’Apache Web Server
    • Management Qmail, SpamAssassin, Squirrelmail, Squid Proxy, Sarg
    • Administration et Configuration de Réseau (Routeurs et Switches Cisco et Zyxel)
    • Administration et Conception de Services Réseau (BIND, Samba, FTP...)

  • Groupe RAD - Administrateur Système

    2005 - 2006 • Administration de Microsoft Windows Server 2003 Ferme
    • Administration et Maintenance de Microsoft Active Directory et Group Policy
    • Administration et Conception de Services Réseau (DNS, DHCP, FTP, WSUS...)
    • Administration de Microsoft Exchange 2003 Server et Web Servers
    • Administration et Maintenance de Microsoft SQL 2000 Server
    • Implémentation et Gestion de Microsoft ISA Server 2004/2000
    • Implémentation et Administration de la Sécurité dans un Réseau
    • Implementation et Surveillance du Network avec MRTG
    • Administration et Configuration de Cisco Routeurs et Cisco Communicateurs
    • Répondre, évaluer et hiérarchiser les appels entrant, les courriers électroniques et les
    demandes d'assistance technique des utilisateurs connaissent des problèmes
    avec le matériel, les logiciels, les réseaux et autres liés à l'informatique.

Formations

