Ozcan SAHIN

Professional Certifications:

MCSE: Server Infrastructure , MCITP, MCSE : Security, RHCSA, CCNA,



Specialties:



Systems :

Windows Server 2012R2/2008R2 and Windows 8/7 , Redhat Linux Enterprise 7/6...



Software :

Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange 2013/2010, Microsoft IIS, SCCM 2012, WSUS, DFS, RMS, Terminal Server, CA Arcserve, Symantec Backup Exec, HP DataProtector…

OpenLDAP, BIND, NFS, ZFS, Samba, Apache, Tomcat, Jasig CAS SSO, Qmail, Postfix, Sendmail, SpamAssassin Squirrelmail, Squid, Mrtg, Sarg, Syslog …



Hardware :

Cisco Routers et Switches, Zyxel Routers, Servers & Workstations (IBM, HP, Dell),Polycom, Smart Cards …



Network :

LAN/WAN, Wireless, TCP/IP, F/R, ISDN, xDSL, NAT, DNS, DHCP, POP3, SMTP, SNMP, VPN, RADIUS, FTP, Routing & Switching ,VLANs and ACL,...



Security :

Certificate Authority Systems, Cryptograph, Smart Cards, PKI, IPSec, Kerberos, PAM, SELinux, Group Policy, RADIUS, AAA Systems, OpenSSH, OpenSSL, ACL, VLANs, Linux Firewall (IPTables), Microsoft ISA 2006, Content Filtering ...



Database :

Oracle 11g/10g, Microsoft SQL 2008, MySQL5.x ...



Virtualization :

Vmware ESXi Server 5.x, vCenter Server 5.x, DataRecovery, Microsoft Hyper-V 2012...



