Pascal REPAIN
Pascal REPAIN
LYON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Lean development
conception produit
CARA
- Resp développement des compétcnes
2016 - 2019
Electricfil Automotive
- Responsable Développement Produits
2002 - 2016
SOPRANO
- Chef du département automatismes
Paris
1999 - 2002
ALSTOM Transport
- Chef de projets
1986 - 1999
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Electricité
Gif Sur Yvette
1984 - 1986
Ingénieur
Institut National Polytechnique De Grenoble (INPG) (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1981 - 1984
Ingénieur
Electrotechnique ENSIEG
Audrey PRAT
Aurélie POINTET
Eric YANEZ
Florent PAVIOT
Frederic BRETON
Jean Baptiste YVON
Marcel DESGARDIN
Patrick Et Odile THOLLIN
Sandrine MONTANDON
Valérie TOURAINE