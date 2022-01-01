Menu

Pascal VILLEMAGNE

CALUIRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business development
Communication
Industrie pharmaceutique
Management
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Gestion centre de profit

Entreprises

  • Carbogen Amcis - VP sales and marketing

    2011 - maintenant

  • Farmhispania - VP Contract Manufacturing

    2007 - 2011

  • INABATA FRANCE - Sales and Business Development manager

    2003 - 2007 - Development of sales from 10 to 15 million in Europe
    - Administration of sales in Europe, .
    - Establishment of reporting tools and monitoring of sales.
    - Management of relations with our Chinese partners in sourcing.
    - IT Manager of the group in France

  • Cambrex - Sales and Business development at Cambrex

    2001 - 2003 - Development of sales of 2 to 4 million euros on sales of southern Europe.
    - Coordination between our business resources around the world for key accounts in Europe

  • PHILIPS Lighting - Logistic Manager

    1999 - 2001 - Resource Management and Budget, for a Department of 16 People
    - Supply chain management rom suppliers to European customers.
    - Coordination of major projects between Procurement, Production and Sales.
    - Improving the customer satisfaction index of 70% to 97% in 18 months
  • PHILIPS Lighting - Buyer

    1998 - 1999 - In charge of procurement of plastics and packaging for a budget of € 15 million / year.
    - Coordination of purchases of materials for the first 10 sites of the Business Unit.
    - Outsourcing and technology intelligences.
    - Interface between development and component suppliers.
    - Trading of lighting products.

  • Sanofi-Aventis - Buyer

    Paris 1997 - 1998 - Managing a portfolio of 9 million € / year.
    - Negotiation with suppliers of raw materials internationally.
    - Study of the raw material markets on emerging markets
    - Establishment of international reporting

