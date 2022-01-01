Pascal VILLEMAGNE

Mes compétences :
Business development
Communication
Industrie pharmaceutique
Management
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Gestion centre de profit
Entreprises
Carbogen Amcis
- VP sales and marketing
2011 - maintenant
Farmhispania
- VP Contract Manufacturing
2007 - 2011
INABATA FRANCE
- Sales and Business Development manager
2003 - 2007- Development of sales from 10 to 15 million in Europe
- Administration of sales in Europe, .
- Establishment of reporting tools and monitoring of sales.
- Management of relations with our Chinese partners in sourcing.
- IT Manager of the group in France
Cambrex
- Sales and Business development at Cambrex
2001 - 2003- Development of sales of 2 to 4 million euros on sales of southern Europe.
- Coordination between our business resources around the world for key accounts in Europe
PHILIPS Lighting
- Logistic Manager
1999 - 2001- Resource Management and Budget, for a Department of 16 People
- Supply chain management rom suppliers to European customers.
- Coordination of major projects between Procurement, Production and Sales.
- Improving the customer satisfaction index of 70% to 97% in 18 months
PHILIPS Lighting
- Buyer
1998 - 1999- In charge of procurement of plastics and packaging for a budget of € 15 million / year.
- Coordination of purchases of materials for the first 10 sites of the Business Unit.
- Outsourcing and technology intelligences.
- Interface between development and component suppliers.
- Trading of lighting products.
Sanofi-Aventis
- Buyer
Paris1997 - 1998- Managing a portfolio of 9 million € / year.
- Negotiation with suppliers of raw materials internationally.
- Study of the raw material markets on emerging markets
- Establishment of international reporting