Pascale THIARD DEMOISSON

  • Airbus
Blagnac

En résumé

Human resources administrator - Competence and Learning manager.

Dynamic , conscientious , I can work alone with a minimum supervision yet be a valued team player.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Bulat anglais 2015
BI
SAP
learning management
human resources
Technical support
Responsible for the competence
Responsible for resource management
RESOURCE Plan management
Project Management
Payroll preparation
Microsoft Office
Management of Airbus trainees and apprentices
Import/Export
DOA-MOA-POA project management
Configuration Management
Competence analysis
Change Management
Airbus A350 Aircraft
Airbus A320 Aircraft
Administrative management and support
ADVANCED LEVEL IN ENGLISH B2

Entreprises

  • Airbus - Gestionnaire Time Global mobilité

    Ressources humaines | Blagnac (31700) 2018 - maintenant Manage time management tool for Global mobility assignees wordwide.
    Inform and advise employees by phone and email on issues related to legal provisions, conventional (metallurgy) and regulatory (enterprise agreements). Manages employee time management: update of schedules, treatment of anomalies of badging, litigation

  • Airbus - SUPPORT MANAGER /// GESTIONNAIRE SUPPORT chez Airbus

    Blagnac 2018 - 2018 Inform and advise employees by phone and email on issues related to legal provisions, conventional (metallurgy) and regulatory (enterprise agreements). Manages employee time management: update of schedules, treatment of anomalies of badging, litigation

  • Airbus Group - Recruiter & Administrator /// Internship & Apprenticeship Contracts

    Blagnac 2017 - 2017 Main responsibilities :

    - Analyze and understand the customer's needs ("manager")
    - Publish internship / apprenticeship offers
    - Search for candidates (via social networks, schools etc.)
    - Analyze the applications
    - Write a list of candidates meeting the requirements of the application
    - Evaluate shortlisted candidates
    - Provide recommendations to the internal customer on time
    - Liaise with customers for the final selection
    - Provide information to candidates throughout the recruitment process
    - Support the integration of selected candidates (security, documentation.)
    - Collect and analyze the required contractual information of candidates / schools / public authorities / divisions
    - Communicate information to internal stakeholders
    - Ensure follow-up throughout the contract / agreement
    - Manage the end of the contracts
    - Liaise with public authorities (CCI, Adefim, etc.) and schools
    - Save data and track activity using internal inform

  • Laselec - Human Resources Administrator

    2015 - 2017 • Human ressources administrator attached directly to the Chairman in a SME counting about 49 people.
    • Monitoring of permanent and temporary staff recruitment included trainee and IVB program (international volunteer program)
    • Permanent, temporary and IVB contracts follow up.
    • Preparation and drafting of contractual acts (employment contracts and amendments to the contracts).
    • Compilation of financial file for trainings and following up.
    • Daily support staff schedule update (days off, absences).
    • The entire administrative management of any personnel :
    o As regards the conditions governing the entry of personnel : (recruitement, social declarations (DUE), job description, induction and integration of new employees.)

    o As regards the conditions governing the exit of personnel : balance of all accounts preparation, recovery of loaned equipments.
    • Setup of a Job and Competency Planning solution based on the evaluation of its employees and the construction
    of a framework.
    • Monitoring and follow up of human ressources management dashboards (full time equivalent employes, active work force).
    • Insurance contracts follow up.
    • Payroll preparation.
    • Control of expense forms.
    • Preparing and administering export contract.

  • Airbus Group - Technical Data Support officer

    Blagnac 2014 - 2015 Technical support regarding documentation.(A350 Pre analysis preparation ,KPI regarding A350 follow up)
    Responsible for Pre analysis preparation process updating (internal guide) and pre analysis team training.

  • Airbus - Competence and Learning Manager

    Blagnac 2013 - 2013 Responsible for the competence and learning management in Q perimeter and supports 3400 employees and managers with dedicated quantitative and qualitative analysis relative to Competence management:

    - Developing the learning offer linked to the competences owned by the Academy
    - Proposing the related strategic view of the Learning Plan throughout the organisation (expected number of trainees per topic)
    - Regular update of the competence strategy.
    - Ensure that the jobs and competences are regularly updated
    - Lead the competence interview phase with Q perimeter
    - Support the Qx organization units in the analysis of competence data to set up the appropriate competence development plan.
    - Budget follow up with monthly reports sent to all Qx network.

  • Airbus - Business performance support

    Blagnac 2011 - 2012 Responsible for resource management in Quality for Customer Services department and support to 70 employees and managers in various domains:

    - Training need analysis and arbitration with budget monitoring
    - Competence analysis and development
    Process and tool utilization for individual competence assessment
    Resource plans facilitation
    - Headcount rules knowledge, workload estimation, AOP headcount and Staffing plan
    - Regular transverse communication exchanges with managers, finance, HR, S academy and employees
    - Learning path elaboration and newcomer presentation
    - Communication support on several events like forums.

  • Airbus -  Technical data & Configuration Manager

    Blagnac 2011 - 2012 Technical data & Configuration Management:
    Airlines technical documentation reference update

  • Rockwell Collins -  AOG Customer Relationship Management:

    BLAGNAC 2007 - 2011 Resolution of situation of crisis with Customers
    Finding alternative part numbers to agree quickly with customers

  • ATR -  Sales & Support Management:

    Blagnac 2006 - 2007 Propose and negotiate logistic solutions to improve quality of regular reporting to customer

