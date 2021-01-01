Menu

Patrice AUBIN

Villeurbanne

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management

Entreprises

  • Adecco - Responsable de recrutement

    Villeurbanne 2000 - maintenant

  • France-Sécurité - Commercial

    BREST CEDEX 1 1999 - 1999

  • MISSIONS INTERIMAIRES - Agent Administratif (Caisse des Dépots et Consignations/CNP)

    1998 - 1998

  • Groupe Numericable - Commercial

    1995 - 1997

  • LABORATOIRE AXE VITAL (dans le cadre du BTS en Alternance) - Commercial/Comptable

    1993 - 1994

Formations

Réseau