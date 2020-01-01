Menu

Patrice BRIOL

  • People & Business Development Lead Consultant
  • Mont Baron Associés
  • People & Business Development Lead Consultant

Bruxelles

En résumé

Senior HR Director available. Actively looking for a role with purpose & impact / HR Business Partner / HR & Business transformation / HRIS GPO / Leadership & Talent Dvpt / Sleeves up now with future always in mind

Entreprises

  • Mont Baron Associés - People & Business Development Lead Consultant

    Ressources humaines | Bruxelles 2020 - maintenant Founded in 2013, Mont-Baron Associés is active in helping demanding customers with a combination of professional expertise and collaborative support wrapped around two axes :
    ✔Excellence
    - buiness operations de-risking & innovation efficiency
    - customer centric quality & continuous improvement
    ✔People
    - HR impact on business continuity, growth and change.
    - Leadership & Talent development.

  • Knauf Western Europe & Latin America - Regional HRD

    Ressources humaines | Colmar (68000) 2018 - 2020

  • Knauf Insulation - Group HR & HSE Director

    Ressources humaines | Visé 2012 - 2020

  • Persona Gratae Leadership - Owner - HR Consultant

    Ressources humaines | Thorembais-les-Béguines 2011 - 2011

  • AGC Europe - DIrector HR Corporate Projects & European Operations

    Ressources humaines | Bruxelles 2009 - 2010

  • GSK Biologicals - Leadership & Organization Development Group Director

    Wavre 2007 - 2009

  • GSK Pharma France - DRH Corporate & Scientifics

    Marly-le-Roi (78160) 2004 - 2007

  • GSK Biologicals - HR Business Partner -

    RIxensart 2000 - 2003

  • GSK Biologicals - Associate Director - Execurtives management and recruitment

    Rixensart 1996 - 1999

  • Continental A.G - Head of HR - Luxemburg Plant

    Steinfort 1995 - 1996

  • Continental A.G - Head of training & development - French speaking countries

    Liège 1993 - 1995

  • Continental / Uniroyal France - Internal Consultant - Head of Training & Internal Communication

    Compiègne (60200) 1990 - 1993

  • ULG Université de Liège - Assistant - Chercheur

    Liège 1985 - 1989

Formations

Réseau