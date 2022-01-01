Patrice CHABLAIN

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Biotechnologies
Customer Support
Biologie moléculaire
Microbiologie
R&D
Support technique
Management
Microbiology
Entreprises
bioMérieux
- Food Business R&D Director
MARCY-L'ETOILE2016 - maintenantLead R&D for Food Pathogens detection and Microbiological Quality Indicator through diverse activities: molecular biology, Immuno-assay (VIDAS), TEMPO, and Culture Media.
Team of +35 scientists
BioMérieux
- R&D Manager
MARCY-L'ETOILE2012 - maintenant
Pall GeneDisc Technologies
- Dir. R&D
2003 - 2012Development of all inclusive molecular methods for diagnostic (including instruments for DNA extraction and real time PCR) (www.genesystems.fr) in Food, Environmental and Biopharmaceutical Industries.
Manage Research/Development/Product Engineering
ATG Life Laboratoire
- Dir R&D & Microbiological Service Lab
2001 - 2003Microbiological and Molecular Analysis.
•Management of routine analysis in the Lab, and diversification of product offer
Development of molecular methods (Q-PCR, microbial identification by DNA sequencing, molecular typing)
Flanders Interuniversity Institute of Biotechnology, Brussels
- Postdoctoral Fellow
1999 - 2001Application and development of molecular methods for the evaluation of Pseudomonads biodiversity in Brussels waters.
Teaching Fellowship, University (Sciences) of Compiègne (UTC) and Amiens (UPJV)
- Teaching/Research Fellow
1997 - 1999•Teaching in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Genetic Engineering
•Supervision of Master Students