Menu

Patrice CHABLAIN

MARCY-L'ETOILE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Grenoble

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Biotechnologies
Customer Support
Biologie moléculaire
Microbiologie
R&D
Support technique
Management
Microbiology

Entreprises

  • bioMérieux - Food Business R&D Director

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2016 - maintenant Lead R&D for Food Pathogens detection and Microbiological Quality Indicator through diverse activities: molecular biology, Immuno-assay (VIDAS), TEMPO, and Culture Media.
    Team of +35 scientists

  • BioMérieux - R&D Manager

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2012 - maintenant

  • Pall GeneDisc Technologies - Dir. R&D

    2003 - 2012 Development of all inclusive molecular methods for diagnostic (including instruments for DNA extraction and real time PCR) (www.genesystems.fr) in Food, Environmental and Biopharmaceutical Industries.
    Manage Research/Development/Product Engineering

  • ATG Life Laboratoire - Dir R&D & Microbiological Service Lab

    2001 - 2003 Microbiological and Molecular Analysis.
    •Management of routine analysis in the Lab, and diversification of product offer
    Development of molecular methods (Q-PCR, microbial identification by DNA sequencing, molecular typing)

  • Flanders Interuniversity Institute of Biotechnology, Brussels - Postdoctoral Fellow

    1999 - 2001 Application and development of molecular methods for the evaluation of Pseudomonads biodiversity in Brussels waters.

  • Teaching Fellowship, University (Sciences) of Compiègne (UTC) and Amiens (UPJV) - Teaching/Research Fellow

    1997 - 1999 •Teaching in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Genetic Engineering
    •Supervision of Master Students

Formations

Réseau