Mustapha HANANI

Saint Denis

En résumé

Proven expertise in designing and developing web-based systems using .NET technologies.
Proven expertise in building business intelligence solutions using SAP Business objects.
Good knowledge in mobile application design.
Proven ability to deliver high quality products and services on schedule and under budget.
Experience in business analysis, project management and team leadership.
Proven ability to propose innovative solutions to help business become more efficient.

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Business
Management
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Software Architecture

Entreprises

  • Randstad - International IT Project Manager

    Saint Denis 2012 - maintenant Project lead for designing, building and implementing IT solutions on behalf of Randstad Holding.
    Business Analyst and IT consultant on behalf of VSO NGO.

  • Randstad - Business Intelligence Project Manager

    Saint Denis 2010 - 2012 Managed a team of SAP BO developers and .NET developers.
    Set up an innovative process within the IT department.
    Prototyping a mobile app including multiple targets (iOS, Android) based on Adobe Flex 4.5 framework and SAP BO web services (Java back-end).
    Project lead for designing, building and implementing a business intelligence solution based on SAP Business objects and .NET portal, used by Global Client Solutions department and CEOs/CFOs.

  • Randstad - Project manager

    Saint Denis 2009 - 2010 Designing a front office module to help all Groupe Randstad France subsidiaries manage recruitment business.
    Designing a front office module to help branches specializing in aviation and airport manage access badges of temporary workers.

  • Randstad - Development Manager

    Saint Denis 2005 - 2009 Managed a team of AS/400 project manager and Windev/Cobol developers.
    Key player in building the common information system used by the new Groupe Randstad France.
    Designing new back office system based on SAGE ERP.
    Building a tool to automate B2B marketing campaigns, based on Neolane solution.
    Randweb: Building a client extranet portal (orders, contracts, time sheets, reporting)
    Building a new front office system in short time – project lead for all parts of the project
    Assisting Randstad Spain building a new front office system – IT Consultant.

  • Randstad - Project manager

    Saint Denis 1999 - 2004 Managed a team of AS/400 Cobol developer and Windev developers.
    Building a new front office system based on Windev and AS/400 DB2 – project lead for all parts of the project
    Building the first front office system of Randstad Poland based on Windev and MySQL DB – conducted the architecture, design, development and testing – trained a local developer.

  • Syntegra - IT engineer

    1998 - 1999 Particapted in developping the new commercial and logistics system based on JD Edwards ERP, on behalf of Electrolux France.
    Developing interfaces between the inventory management tool and JD Edwards.
    Developing work flows to handle EDI orders.

Formations

