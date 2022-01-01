Retail
Patrice COLLET
Patrice COLLET
PLESSALA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Laboratoires Phodé
- Responsable de Zone (France, Belgique, Suisse)
2013 - maintenant
Global Nutrition France
- Ingénieur commercial
2007 - 2013
Coopérative La Paysanne
- Formulateur et Responsable Qualité
1998 - 2007
Formations
ENSAIA
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
1995 - 1998
Ingénieur Agronome
Lycée Chateaubriand Biosup / Biospé
Rennes
1992 - 1995
Prytanée Militaire
La Fleche
1988 - 1992
Bac D - mention Bien
Réseau
Arnaud LAVAQUERIE
Cabinet Henri PHILIPPE
Catherine MERCIER
Christophe LANGLADE
Defalque PIERRE
Emmanuel COLLET
Guillaume DESROUSSEAUX
Pierre JOYET
Sophie IZARD DECUQ
Stéphane MIQUEU