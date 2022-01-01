Menu

Patrice COLLET

PLESSALA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Laboratoires Phodé - Responsable de Zone (France, Belgique, Suisse)

    2013 - maintenant

  • Global Nutrition France - Ingénieur commercial

    2007 - 2013

  • Coopérative La Paysanne - Formulateur et Responsable Qualité

    1998 - 2007

Formations

Réseau