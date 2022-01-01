Menu

Patrice FAVRE

GIVORS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Givors

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Paru Vendu - CIO Correspondant Informatique et Organisation

    maintenant

  • 3W MEDIA SARL - Gérant & Responsable technique

    2007 - maintenant

  • IDEP Multimédia - Developpeur web

    2004 - 2006

  • IC2I - Technicien Informatique & Réseaux

    2000 - 2002

Formations

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere (Bron)

    Bron 2005 - 2006 OPSIE - Organisation et Protection des Systèmes d'Information dans les Entreprises

    * Organisation des systèmes d'information;
    * Audit informatique;
    * Approche stratégique des SI, Gestion des risques;
    * Continuité d'activités et plan de secours;
    * SGBD : Administration et sécurité.

  • CRESPA

    Lyon 2003 - 2005 CSIA / MIA

  • CIEFA (Lyon)

    Lyon 2001 - 2003 TSMIR (Technicien Réseau et Maintenance Informatique)

Réseau