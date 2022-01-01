Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Patrice FAVRE
Patrice FAVRE
GIVORS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Paru Vendu
- CIO Correspondant Informatique et Organisation
maintenant
3W MEDIA SARL
- Gérant & Responsable technique
2007 - maintenant
IDEP Multimédia
- Developpeur web
2004 - 2006
IC2I
- Technicien Informatique & Réseaux
2000 - 2002
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere (Bron)
Bron
2005 - 2006
OPSIE - Organisation et Protection des Systèmes d'Information dans les Entreprises
* Organisation des systèmes d'information;
* Audit informatique;
* Approche stratégique des SI, Gestion des risques;
* Continuité d'activités et plan de secours;
* SGBD : Administration et sécurité.
CRESPA
Lyon
2003 - 2005
CSIA / MIA
CIEFA (Lyon)
Lyon
2001 - 2003
TSMIR (Technicien Réseau et Maintenance Informatique)
Réseau
Anthony BALMAIN
Ghislaine ZINOUNE
Guerric MICHEL
Habiba AOUZAL
Namir BOUGUETTAYA
Philippe HEURTIER
Reynald DEMEESTER
Romain LECARPENTIER
Stéphane LATOUR-LYON