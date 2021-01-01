Menu

Patrice GOUSSAY

LYON

En résumé

Administrative management,
Accounting and Financial management (all the accountancy, budget, cash
management, monitoring, quotations, billing, relations with the Accountancy Firm and Chartered Accountant, ...)
Human and Social management (input/output employees, payroll preparation and variable elements, tickets restaurant, )
Accounting fusion, corporate consolidation
Reportings, Kpis and others statistics
Implementation, control, analytical follow-up and Budget
Fleet management (+100 vehicules with those of the Direction)
Current use of Cegid Connect, SAGE X3, SILAE, EBP, SAGE ligne 100,
Really good practice of the office tools such as Excel, Access, Word,

Entreprises

  • Time For The Planet

    2020 - maintenant

  • JAMES WALKER - Accountant

    2018 - maintenant

  • GIFOME - Comptable

    2018 - 2018 Travaux comptables habituels, rapprochements bancaires (18 structures), TVA,...

  • DIGITAL LEAGUE - Responsable Administratif et Financier

    2016 - 2017 Gestion RH, Comptable, et fiscale de l'association.
    Gestion des fusions Cluster Edit//Grilog, avec révision des bilans 2014 et 2015
    Et gestion comptable de la fusion Numelink//Le Clust'R Numérique
    Suivi des subventions
    Obtention du Silver Label par l'ESCA

  • Charlott' Lingerie - Direction Administrative et Financière

    Chaponost 2010 - 2016 càd Gestion RH des effectifs, des éléments variables, formations, recrutements, juridique,...
    Comptabilité, révision, contrôle,
    Contrôle de gestion (tableaux de bords, stats, reportings,...)
    Référent sur les problèmatiques VDI
    et parc auto

  • INRAP - Contrôleur de Gestion

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Mission intérim en urgence :
    Contrôle et réalisation des budgets, des dépenses, recettes.
    Suivi des chantiers et contrôle des plans de charges
    Statistiques et divers autres analyses (activités, RH, finances,...)

  • Bledina, Groupe Danone - Responsable Comptabilité Marketing Commercial & Structures

    LIMONEST 2009 - 2010 Management de transition dans le cadre de l'implémentation de SAP, prise de poste sur 7 jours.
    Gestion de l'équipe, comptabilité fournisseurs
    contrôle du CA et des charges
    Particpation aux reportings mensuels

  • Chaudrinox - Comptable PME

    2008 - 2008 Remplacement du comptable en poste suite départ congé maternité, et ce en une journée...
    Gestion des comptabilités, supervision des collaborateurs, révisions des comptes suite rachat par le groupe COREM
    Contrôle des paies, TVA, Chiffre d'affaires, et carnet de commandes.

  • MPS Vidéo, réseau Vidéo Futur - Chef d'entreprise

    2006 - 2010 Création de mon entreprise : élaboration d'études de marché, réalisation des business plans, rendez-vous avec des Banques et CCI.
    Développement de mon activité : plan de redressement, mise en route d'une gestion plus réfléchie, mise en place de campagnes marketing, partenariat avec des associations sportives, et diverses autres entitées.
    Au quotidien : la vie d'un manager, soit gestion de l'entreprise, de son personnel, des urgences, et suivi des budgets.

  • ACT SARL - Responsable comptable

    2006 - 2008 Relations avec les financiers, business plans dans le cadre de l'achat d'un nouveau site de production.
    Gestion de toute la comptabilité fournisseurs, clients, trésorerie, Création et suivi de tableaux de bords
    Gestion et suivi du personnel

  • Caisse d'Epargne Loire Drôme - Chargé d'Etudes Marketing & Contrôle de Gestion

    2004 - 2005 CELDA : Caisse régionale faisant partie de la Caisse d'Epargne
    Réalisations des tableaux de bords, mise en place de procédures, créations d'outils de suivis de l'activité commerciale.
    Reportings groupe,
    Et + en fonction des demandes du département marketing.

  • Banque de Gestion Privée Indosuez (devenu CA Indosuez) - Chargé d'Etudes MOA & Contrôle de Gestion

    2001 - 2004 Banque privée s'occupant de la gestion d'actifs, de la gestion de patrimoines financiers et familiaux pour le compte de personnes célèbres et/ou à grands revenus.
    Mon rôle fut de construire des indicateurs d'activités, de participer à l'élaboration d'un outil de gestion de clients, de mettre en place des procédures de contrôle interne (TRACFIN notamment), et former des collaborateurs.

  • MG Transports (groupe Géodis) - Contrôleur de Gestion

    1993 - 2001 Société de transports, stockage et manutention de biens et marchandises diverses.
    Prise en charge de la comptabilité fournisseurs, puis prise en charge des tableaux de bord (et créations de nouveaux), suivi de marges, du CA, gestion des reportings, des consolidations, mises en place de logiciels, etc...

  • 151 RI - Secrétaire de Compagnie & Armurier

    1992 - 1993 Gestion des effectifs de la Cie
    Prépa des missions
    Entraînement des recrues en vue Mission FORPRONU ex-Yougoslavie

Formations

Réseau