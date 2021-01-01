Patrice GOUSSAY

Administrative management,

Accounting and Financial management (all the accountancy, budget, cash

management, monitoring, quotations, billing, relations with the Accountancy Firm and Chartered Accountant, ...)

Human and Social management (input/output employees, payroll preparation and variable elements, tickets restaurant, )

Accounting fusion, corporate consolidation

Reportings, Kpis and others statistics

Implementation, control, analytical follow-up and Budget

Fleet management (+100 vehicules with those of the Direction)

Current use of Cegid Connect, SAGE X3, SILAE, EBP, SAGE ligne 100,

Really good practice of the office tools such as Excel, Access, Word,