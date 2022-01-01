Menu

Patrice GUILLAUME

Casablanca

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Java
ASP.NET
C#
CMMI
SQL
PHP
MVC6
Azure
Iot
Microsoft Windows
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Six Sigma
Seagate Crystal Reports
Poka-yoke
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Microsoft ASP.NET
Microsoft .NET Technology
MVC
Kanban
Kaizen
JavaScript
Java Enterprise Edition
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
ISO 900X Standard
HTML
Gestion maintenance
Ethernet
ECLiPSe
Document Object Model
Cascading Style Sheets
Apache WEB Server
AJAX
ADO

Entreprises

  • CGI - Ingenieur IMS / Expert technique

    Casablanca 2016 - maintenant

  • SKILLSOFTWARE - Ingénieur Développeur

    2014 - maintenant * SKILLSOFTWARE (69)

  • ACIPA - Stage Concepteur Développeur

    MONISTROL SUR LOIRE 2013 - 2013 * ACIPA (43)

  • FERRAZ - Concepteur Développeur

    2013 - 2014 * FERRAZ (01)

  • Recherche active - Concepteur developpeur

    2013 - maintenant

  • BOBITECH - Responsable de production et maintenance

    2011 - 2012 * BOBITECH (43)

  • FERRAZ - Responsable administratif et commercial

    2007 - 2011 * FERRAZ (01)

  • CHAPELU - Responsable production

    2005 - 2007 * CHAPELU FRERE (01)

  • DGI - Responsable atelier

    2003 - 2004 * DGI (39)

  • établissement multimédia - Chef d'entreprise

    2000 - 2003

Formations

  • AFIP

    Villeurbanne 2014 - 2016 Expert en Ingénierie du logiciel

    2016 Niveau I (B+5) Expert en Ingénierie du logiciel (AFIP)

  • AFPA

    Beaumont 2012 - 2013 Niveau II (B+4) Concepteur Développeur Informatique (AFPA)

