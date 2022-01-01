Retail
Patricia DIDRIT
Villers Cotterets
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Lean
lean manufacturing
manufacturing
Audi
- Process Design
Villers Cotterets
2011 - maintenant
Toyota Motor Europe
- Manager Supplier Breakthrough Engineering
Onnaing
2008 - 2011
Toyota Motor Europe
- Senior Engineer, Supplier Production Management
Onnaing
2006 - 2007
PSA
- Qualité Projet Fournisseurs
2002 - 2006
Toyota Motor Europe
- Management d'industrialisations Fournisseurs
Onnaing
1999 - 2002
Ecole Centrale De Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1996 - 1999
Production industrielle
VPI du BDE;
Présidente du Challenge Squash Badminton;
membre du Forum Rencontre;
Lycée Fenelon Sainte Marie
Paris
1993 - 1996
Math Sup / Math Spé M'
Lycée Madeleine Danielou
Rueil Malmaison
1986 - 1993
bac C
Benoit CAHN
Blandine OUDIN
Cyrille SAULNIER
Francois AUFRANC
Hugh MORGAN-SMITH
Jean-Philippe RAYMOND
Maxime CARREZ
Quentin MORESCHETTI
Sébastien ETAVE
Xavier CHAILLOUX
