Paul COURLEUX

ID2
Levallois-Perret
maintenant
Kone
- IT Service Delivery Manager for France
Nice
2015 - maintenant
- Initiate, manage service changes and continuously improve our IT Services in France
- Ensure that local business continuity is maintained
- Collaborate on Global IT Projects roll-outs with other Country Coordinators in Greater Europe
Key activities:
- Coordinate IT Operations in France
- Manage and collaborate with our external service providers and outsourcing suppliers
- Handle the IT responsibilities of site moves
- Support the IT integration of large acquisitions
- Collaborate actively with the quality team and other country coordinators worldwide to identify and eliminate root causes of incidents
- Collaborate actively with local Change Manager and manage the needs of the business stakeholders
- Communicate proactively to end users
- Manage hardware changes (PC’s, servers, other IT related equipment)
- Service management of IT Operations
- Capacity management of IT Operations
- Change management of IT Operations
- Performance management of IT Operations
CMA SYSTEMS
- Service Manager de Production
2011 - 2015
* Réaliser les rapports à destination du client et du management ;
* Définition et suivi des indicateurs KPIs et SLA ;
* Suivi des incidents de production et gestion de crises ;
* Superviser les mises en production infrastructures et applicatives ;
* Garant des services et de la disponibilité des applications ;
* Activation du DRP et mises à jour des procédures ;
* Leader équipes Incident, Problème, Change Management local (6 prestataires) et distant (IBM INDE)
Compétences = Encadrement et accompagnement, communication et relationnel, respect des procédures et documentation, gestion de contrats, suivit des objectifs, people management, environnement de production (Datacenter, DRP, Unix, Windows, Virtualisation, LAN/WAN, Citrix), exigeant et rigoureux.
AUSY pour CMA CGM Systems
- Change Manager
2009 - 2011
• Manage the new change management tool deployment : ManageNow
• Definition, implementation and documentation of all Change Management process (ITIL corporate)
• CCS production teams and Etudes training on ManageNow (250 users)
• “Smart Change” training to sensibilized CCS Production teams about change impacts on the business (250 users)
• Organize and lead the CAB meeting on weekly bases to validate changes with a business impact.
• Animate coordination meeting to provide action plans on complex and critical changes.
• Provide statistics and reports on daily, weekly and monthly bases in order to provide DQI and KPI measurements to the client.
• Control all changes in ManageNow regarding client impacts, testing post and pre production and fallback ( approximately 275 changes a week)
Alliance Bernstein
- Client Services Manager - Trading Support Engineer:
New York
2008 - 2009
• Team leader of a 3 engineer’s team, providing support and project delivery for 500 users. Define objectives and assign projects to the member of the team.
• Dedicated support resources for 140 Front Office users (Fixed Income and Equity and trading desk). Supporting Liquid net, Fidessa, FXC Manager, capstone product (sentinel and Minerva).
• Responsible of the KVS Vault project from the migration to clients training for 300 accounts.
• Managing support on the DR Offsite during invocation test days which included the monitoring of 10 support staff across all areas in IT to make all required critical applications available for test days and ensure procedures were in place to always be in a position to make the invocation site habitable/workable within 24 hours for 60 critical staff.
• Working on incidents reduction and client satisfaction: Analyse incidents logged on a monthly basis and perform process modifications to fix the root error cause.
• Initiator of a printers consolidation project to cut cost and educate clients on printing (reduce wate).
AXA Investement Manager
- Desktop Front Office Specialist - Project Manager Junior
2007 - 2008
• Support 250 Front Office users in a dedicated support team of 2. Weekly basis reports and 1 to 1 to ensure quality support reporting to my manager monthly.
• Manage Active Directory (AD), user accounts and mail address creation.
• Blackberry and mobile phone accounts creation, administration and support.
• Support and maintain Market Data applications such as Bloomberg, Reuters, Minerva, DataStream, Factset, Excel addins.
• Desktop team leader: Train new Desktop Analysts, upgrade process and documentation. Monitoring calls to ensure respect of SLA.
• Projects: Process improvement and Incidents reduction, AD rationalization.
• Escalating problems to the relevant IT departments when necessary whilst keeping the customer informed of all progress and respecting SLA’s.
• Install and configure client’s computer (ghost and packages). Heavily involved in the testing, building and rollout of Windows XP project.
• Manage Symantec anti-virus console (update, detect and erase threats), manage Microsoft security patches deployment using Shavlik.
• General hardware fault diagnosis on Dell/IBM desktops and laptops and HP printers.
• Supporting: Windows XP, Office 2003/2007, Outlook XP/2007, and others Microsoft software, AS400 applications, Citrix (PN agent and ICA files), IE6, AT&T (RAS Technology), Reuters, Bloomberg, Minerva, business object, Smart stream, Sophis, Decalog, ODBC connexion (Sybase, SQL, Oracle), Safeboot (hard drive encryption).
AXA IM
- Desktop Specialist
Nanterre
2003 - 2007
IT Service Desk Deputy Manager then Desktop Specialist (Contractor – Plan-net)
- Providing first line support for 2500 users across different country in a IT Service Desk team of 10 analysts (ITIL organization).
- Responsible for dealing with approximately 40 phone calls a day and 100 emails, resolving 80% on first contact.
- Monitoring the team mailbox and the call-logued system queues (USVD).
- Ensure that Incident and Change Order are resolve respecting SLAs.
- Daily others tasks: Update team statistic reports; update process to increase the client satisfaction level.
- Escalating problems to the relevant IT departments when necessary whilst keeping the customer informed of all progress.
- Organize team meeting on weekly basis to update the team about new process.
- Install and configure client’s computer (ghost and packages)
- Manage OU in the Active Directory (AD)
- Blackberry and mobile phone accounts creation.
- Remote control and softwares deployment using Unicenter products (URC, USD), USVD logging calls system for incidents and change orders (Log an average of 140 calls a day)
- User administration: Active Directory, financial applications user accounts.
- Manage Symantec anti-virus console (update, detect and erase threats), manage Microsoft security patches deployment using Shavlik.
- Supporting: Windows NT4/2000/XP, Office 2000/XP, Outlook 2000/XP, and others Microsoft softwares, AS400 applications, Citrix (PN agent and ICA files), IE6, AT&T, Reuters, Bloomberg, business object, Smart stream.
- General hardware fault diagnosis on Dell/IBM desktops and laptops and HP printers.
AXA BANQUE
- Ingénieur Systèmes et réseaux
2002 - 2003
Winterthur International
- Assistant administrateur systemes et réseaux - XL
2001 - 2002
Winterthur international
- Network and Systems administrator Assistant
2001 - 2002
- Providing global support 80 users on site.
- Prepare and install user’s computers using Drive Image.
- Logged an average of 25 calls a day.
- Monitoring and administring PDC, Exchange, printers and data servers.
AXA Banque
- Network and System Technician
Nanterre
2001 - 2003
- Worked in a team of 3, providing first line and second line support to 350 users on site.
-Logged on average 30-40 calls a day using Acces Database and resolving 75% of incident calls in fewer than 15 minutes.
- 30 % of logged calls are Hardware related, with the majority of support given to Compaq and Dell.
- Working according to an 85% call resolution rate.
- Supporting software (comprising 60% of daily calls) such as Windows NT4 through to Windows XP, MS Office ’97 to 2000, Outlook 2000, Exchange 5.5, Internet Explorer, Crystal Report, AS400 applications.
- Installing and configuring workstations and laptops using Norton Ghost.
- Microsoft Certification: Windows 2000 Professional administration and implementation.