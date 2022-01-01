Paul DOMINJON

Mes compétences :
Backup
Cloud
datacenter
Marketing
Product marketing
Storage
Entreprises
Symantec
- EMEA Lead - Information Management
Courbevoie2013 - maintenant
Symantec
- EMEA Solutions Marketing Manager
Courbevoie1998 - 2005Region : Europe Middle East and Africa
Role : Solutions Marketing Manager
Mission :
-Define solutions strategy for marketing STORAGE and SECURITY offering, build campaigns, launch products and organize seminars for key accounts in the financial sector.
-Present at end user or partner conference the company strategy and portfolio.
-Train countries sales force teams selling value added solutions (products an services to solve business issues)
-Work jointly with local teams to expand EMEA sales in top 100 accounts