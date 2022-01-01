Menu

Paul FLOYD

Rungis Complexe

C++

  • Synopsys - Senior Staff Software Engineer

    Rungis Complexe 2015 - maintenant Synopsys acquired Atrenta, effective August 2015.

  • Atrenta - Software Architect

    2012 - 2015

  • Mentor Graphics - Software Engineer

    Meudon la Forêt 2006 - 2012

  • Silvaco - Team Leader

    2001 - 2006

  • University Of Manchester (Manchester)

    Manchester 1989 - 1995 PhD

    Electrical and Electronic Engineering

  • University Of Manchester (Manchester)

    Manchester 1985 - 1989 BEng Hons 1st class

    Electrical and Electronic Engineering

