Paul FLOYD

Rungis Complexe
Profil
Réseau
Mes compétences :
C++
Entreprises
Synopsys
- Senior Staff Software Engineer
Rungis Complexe
2015 - maintenant
Synopsys acquired Atrenta, effective August 2015.
Atrenta
- Software Architect
2012 - 2015
Mentor Graphics
- Software Engineer
Meudon la Forêt
2006 - 2012
Silvaco
- Team Leader
2001 - 2006
Formations
University Of Manchester (Manchester)
Manchester
1989 - 1995
PhD
Electrical and Electronic Engineering
University Of Manchester (Manchester)
Manchester
1985 - 1989
BEng Hons 1st class
Electrical and Electronic Engineering
