Paul FOURNET

Mes compétences :
Coach
EFFICIENCY
Hoshin
kaizen
Lean
Mapping
smed
TPS
Qualité
Management
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue
Aéronautique
5S
Méthode SMED
Entreprises
Faurecia
maintenant
Exova
- General Manager Europe
2017 - maintenantFull responsibility for French and Czech republic sites. In charge of P&L performance, budget creation, team management.
EXOVA, Toulouse, France
- General Manager / Directeur de site
2014 - 2017- Full P&L responsibility for operational and physical plant management.
- Development and implementation of Business plan in compliance with division strategy.
- Implement progress plan through the site organization and operations
EXOVA, Toulouse, France
- Operations Manager
2011 - 2014Deliver operational performance and excellence measured by the key operational performance indicators, on time delivery, lead time and quality.
Drive and support site management teams and single contributors towards "best in class" practises - empowered accountability, and continuous improvement mind set.
Faurecia Exhaust System, Messei, France
- Superviseur