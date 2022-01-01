Fresh graduate from Aix-Marseille University with a Master's degree in European studies, I am currently working as project manager at Centre d’Immunologie Marseille Luminy (CIML).



In April 2011, Sanofi, Sanofi-Pasteur and CIML set up a partnership in order to develop a new field of research in immunology. 3 years later, the stakeholders have decided to extend the project for the next 2 years.



As project manager, my main tasks are focused on 3 points : Human Resources management, Scientific and Budget follow-up. In the frame of the collaboration, I am also in charge of organizing events as well as establishing material transfert agreements (MTA).



