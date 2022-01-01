Menu

Paul GASC

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Fresh graduate from Aix-Marseille University with a Master's degree in European studies, I am currently working as project manager at Centre d’Immunologie Marseille Luminy (CIML).

In April 2011, Sanofi, Sanofi-Pasteur and CIML set up a partnership in order to develop a new field of research in immunology. 3 years later, the stakeholders have decided to extend the project for the next 2 years.

As project manager, my main tasks are focused on 3 points : Human Resources management, Scientific and Budget follow-up. In the frame of the collaboration, I am also in charge of organizing events as well as establishing material transfert agreements (MTA).

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Centre d'Immunologie de Marseille Luminy - Manager de projet

    2013 - maintenant Montage administratif et technique du dossier de renouvellement du partenariat.
    Suivi scientifique, budgétaire et RH du projet (2 925 716 € de budget, 17 FTE financés par le projet).
    Organisation des réunions (préparation des rapports, logistique, rédaction des comptes rendus).
    En charge des "Material Transfert Agreements" ainsi que de la comptabilité analytique du centre.

  • Aquitaine Développement Innovation - Stage de fin d'études

    Pessac 2013 - 2013 Réalisation d’une étude d’impact sur les participations des Aquitains au PCRD, d’une brochure de 12 pages imprimée à 1500 exemplaires et animation d’un atelier de l’agence.

  • Association "Les comploteurs festifs" - Président

    2008 - 2010 Organisation d'un Eco-festival sur 3 jours (29/30/31 mai 2009)

    120 bénévoles, 4 500 festivaliers, 12 partenaires financiers, 42 640 € de budget.

  • Aspro Ocio - Aqualand - Employé polyvalent

    2008 - 2012 Assistant Commercial.
    Accueil du site (3000 à 5000 clients / jour).
    Gestion des caisses (CA en millions d'€).
    Responsable des consignes (140 K€ de CA).

Formations

  • Ecole Française De Comptabilité (EFC)

    Lyon 2014 - 2015 Formation par correspondance

    - Contrôle de Gestion, modélisation d’une organisation
    - Construction et calcul des modèles de coûts (coûts préétablis, coûts constatés
    - Gestion budgétaire (budget de trésorerie, budget du personnel, budget de production….)
    - Élaboration et suivi de tableaux de bord, stocks et inventaire.

  • Université Aix-Marseille

    Aix En Provence 2011 - 2013 Master professionel

    -Sujet de mémoire : « Le Programme-Cadre de Recherche et Développement, un outil de soutien à la croissance ? L’exemple des entreprises aquitaines entre 2002 et 2012 » (mention TB).
    -Modules : gestion de projets européens, management de projet, méthodologies professionnelles et actualité européenne, veille informationnelle, anglais professionnel…
    -Expérience internationale : Hongrie (5 mois)

  • UFR Histoire, Arts Et Archéologie , Université Toulouse II-Le Mirail

    Toulouse 2009 - 2011 Maîtrise

    -Sujet de mémoire : « Des industriels paternalistes à Manchester : le cas des Greg, 1784-1846 » (mention TB).
    -Travail de recherche effectué à Manchester (GB) ; 2010-2011 (6 mois).
    -Expérience Erasmus : Université de BATH (GB), département des Études Européennes ; 2009-2010 (9 mois).

  • Centre Universitaire Jean-François Champollion

    Albi 2006 - 2009 Licence

