Paul GAZELLE

Dijon

En résumé

I'm an HR Generalist with French university background and first successful international experience and achievement in the field of HR. Excellent knowledge in project management and use by the HR of lean tools to fit the business’s needs. I'm looking to work in a creative HR department, business and customer oriented. I'm mobile nationally and internationally. Feel free to join me by email to exchange on any HR subjects !

Mes compétences :
Ressources Humaines
Gestion de projet
Recrutement
Communication
Formation

Entreprises

  • Parker Hannifin - HR Generalist Multi Locations

    Dijon 2015 - maintenant As an HR Generaslit for both a production site and a Sales Company (300 employees), I'm in charge of :

    o Support on key human resource processes, including workforce planning, annual reviews (performance/succession planning)
    o Act as a partner with the management to transform the leadership style, develop skills and talent
    o Assist in managing labor relations with the HR Manager of the locations
    o Coordinate and activate employee engagement and communication plans and activities coming from the Group
    o Manage employee wellness initiatives and drive through activities, education and awareness
    o Manage temporary contracts (needs definition, recruitment etc) and working with the manager on the legal aspects
    o Participates in and supports all internal/external audits within the facility as necessary

  • Parker Hannifin - Human Resources Business Partner

    Dijon 2012 - 2015 With annual sales exceeding $13 billion in fiscal year 2013, Parker Hannifin is the world's leading diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision-engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company employs approximately 58,000 people in 49 countries around the world.

    As a Human Resources Business Partner, I'am in charge of :

    Recruitment

    o Management of the recruitment for the Engineering population (profile definition, diffusion of the job offer, interviews)
    o Management of the schools relationship (exhibition participation, recruitment, interns follow-up and development)
    o Implementation of the recruitment on social media.

    Talent Management / Training

    o Creation and implementation of the training plan for 2012,2013,2014
    o Support of the definition and follow up of Individual Development plans
    o Support of the internal trainers to set up new training contents.

    HR Projects / Continuous Improvement

    o Member of a kaïzen on the recruitment process (working on the quality / decrease of time to fill position)
    o Member of the Takt-Time planning on the HR department
    o Support the deployment of the High Performance Teams (training, coaching four teams, project follow up)
    o Leader of a cross-departmental HPT to implement a new internal communication (8 members).

    Restructuration Project

    o Support on the collective and individual career transition program
    o Creation and implementation of the training plan to ease the career transition
    o Support of the re-engineering of departments (definition of the new competencies and profile).

  • Vallourec - Assistant RH en alternance

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2012 Vallourec is the world leader in premium tubular solutions primarily serving the energy markets (oil and gas, powergen). Its expertise also extends to the Industry sector (mechanicals, automobile, construction etc.). With 24,000 employees, sales of 5.6​ billion euros in 2013 – 81% from outside Europe – integrated manufacturing facilities integrated in ​​more than 20 countries and advanced R&D, Vallourec offers its customers innovative global solutions to meet the energy challenges of the 21st century.

    As an HR Assistant during my Master degree, I was in charge of :

    o Change management :
    -In charge of a communication day to present the purpose of the Lean Enterprise to the employees of two locations (logistic organization, training of trainer, building of the communication content)
    -In charge of the development of a communication plan in the frame of a continuous improvement group.
    -Support in the implementation of a time and activity management (standard work building, training to manager, audit)
    -Building of an internal communication in two locations

    o Daily Human Resources Management :
    -Building of the social report for three locations
    -Update of the location’s job description
    -Compared analysis of two collective agreements to create a new site

    o Recruitment of intern(s) (job offer, sourcing, interview and selection, contract)

  • Caisse d'Epargne Bourgogne Franche Comté - Stagiaire RH

    2011 - 2011 Groupe BPCE, the 2nd largest banking group in France, has put down deep roots in its local markets. Its 115,000 employees serve a total of 36 million customers, 8.8 of whom have decided to become cooperative shareholders. The Group’s different subsidiaries pursue their activities in banking and insurance, tailoring their services as closely as possible to the needs of the individuals and regions they serve.

    The purpose of my internship was to combine marketing analytics techniques and career development by :

    Building of HR tools to analyze the annual appraisal of 1700 employees, to create new training programs in alignment with respecting the business needs.

Formations

  • IAE Bourgogne

    Dijon 2011 - 2012 Bac + 5

    Master 2 Gestion des Ressources Humaine - Formation en alternance

