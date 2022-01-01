Retail
Paul GOMES
Paul GOMES
Erstein
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
WURTH
- COMMERCIAL
Erstein
maintenant
WURTH FRANCE
- COMMERCIAL
Erstein
2002 - maintenant
Peugeot narbonne
- Commercial
1998 - 2001
CFMB BONGARD
- COMMERCIAL
1996 - 1998
Commercialisé du matériel de boulangerie et conception de magasin de vente
Formations
Formatheme
Montpellier
2001 - 2002
Préparation au concours de recrutement de professeur des écoles
Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail
Toulouse
1997 - 1997
LICENCE
AFPA
Pessac
1996 - 1996
Université Des Sciences Humaines De Strasbourg U.S.H.S (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
1994 - 1996
DEUG
Université Strasbourg 1 Louis Pasteur Master Qualité et Organisation
Strasbourg
1992 - 1994
DEUG
Réseau
Christophe GAULARD
Eric ROSSO
éric CLARETON
Fabrice BILLAUT
Henri ALVAREZ
Jean-Sebastien FABIEN
Manuella TERAN
Romain GROLEAU
Romaric BAILLY