Paul GOUBERT

Hotel manager executive with 4 years of experience in opening hotels, with proven ability to generate sales and revenue, team leadership, and business grow and expansion. Looking for opportunities as department manager or assistant GM manager.

Historical : After a license degree on a business school during 3 years, I did 3 more years to be specialized in hospitality industries with Vatel School.

I join the Accor group as an Assistant of GM on Ibis Brand during 1 year, then the owner of the hotel offered me the management of both establishments that were under construction.

The challenge was huge for me, between construction supervision, team recruitment, placing on the market of establishments, and preparation for the opening, I had four months to prepare everything. Added difficulty, the opening was planned on high season. During this 3 years, I was the only executive staff of the company. I managed a team of 20 persons, without qualification or experience in this business. I had to train the whole team, to make them independent.

Then I could take care of ISO certifications, new stars classification, and the establishment of the group process. At the same time, I had to take care of stock management, hosting, quality, and the whole management. I was in charge of the pricing policy, and the distribution (more and more complex with OLTA).After almost four years at Ibis, if I had to take stock, I will say that I learned hugely in terms of multi-skilled. I know all the positions from the operational to the strategic management departments. I think this is a strength, but now I shall need specialization. Today, experience abroad seems important to me in my career, leads me on Dubai. I want to be in a strategic department.



