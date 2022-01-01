Menu

Paul GOUBERT

DUBAI

En résumé

Hotel manager executive with 4 years of experience in opening hotels, with proven ability to generate sales and revenue, team leadership, and business grow and expansion. Looking for opportunities as department manager or assistant GM manager.
Historical : After a license degree on a business school during 3 years, I did 3 more years to be specialized in hospitality industries with Vatel School.
I join the Accor group as an Assistant of GM on Ibis Brand during 1 year, then the owner of the hotel offered me the management of both establishments that were under construction.
The challenge was huge for me, between construction supervision, team recruitment, placing on the market of establishments, and preparation for the opening, I had four months to prepare everything. Added difficulty, the opening was planned on high season. During this 3 years, I was the only executive staff of the company. I managed a team of 20 persons, without qualification or experience in this business. I had to train the whole team, to make them independent.
Then I could take care of ISO certifications, new stars classification, and the establishment of the group process. At the same time, I had to take care of stock management, hosting, quality, and the whole management. I was in charge of the pricing policy, and the distribution (more and more complex with OLTA).After almost four years at Ibis, if I had to take stock, I will say that I learned hugely in terms of multi-skilled. I know all the positions from the operational to the strategic management departments. I think this is a strength, but now I shall need specialization. Today, experience abroad seems important to me in my career, leads me on Dubai. I want to be in a strategic department.

Mes compétences :
ISO 900X Standard
Results analysis
Internal Audit
responsible for the student office
Team building
Team Management
Stock Management
Staff management
Social management
Payroll
Microsoft Office
Human Resources
Forecasting
Brand Marketing
Ressources humaines
Restauration
Vente
Management
Tourisme
Formation
Communication
Marketing

Entreprises

  • ACCOR Group - Hotel manager

    2010 - maintenant ACCOR Group is one of the most important hotels groups worldwide with part of the CAC 40 index, which operates in
    92 countries with 3500 hotels.
    Ibis brand: European hotel economic leader with 983 hotels in 58 countries.
    Ibis Budget brand: Super economic hotel, with more than 500 hotels, in 18 countries.

    Hotel manager at Ibis Hotel with restaurant & Ibis Budget:
    40 rooms each - Managing team of 20 employees - Annual Turnover around EUR 2 m - profitability after 2,5 years.
    Sales: Set and achieve goals, Sales plan, Sales strategy, Sales reporting, Yield & Revenue
    management, Online distributions, OLTA dealing, Tour operators dealing, Pricing policy, Brand marketing skills. Results: increase occupancy rate from 43% to 67% for one hotel in 3 years and 55% to 76% for the other hotel, in a very competitive market place.
    Human Resources: Recruitment, Training, Contracts, Payroll, Staff management, Staff meeting, Results analysis, Layoff, Social management, Labour law, Skills & Qualification Management, ISO 9001: 96% successes
    Qualities: ISO 9001 & 14001 certifications; Customer Satisfaction: Booking.com rate (82%) &
    TripAdvisor (79%), Accor Internal Customer Satisfaction 86%, Accor internal Audit 92%,
    Hygiene internal Audit 96% with HACCP certification.
    Financial: Monitoring Budget, Stock Management, Results Analysis, Accounting, Annual
    Forecast
    Operational skills: Housekeeping, Food & Beverage, Technical, Banqueting & Events, Team
    building, Strong catering abilities

  • Ibis Hotel - Assistant General Manager

    2009 - 2010 Assist the GM on sales and revenue generating, team leadership growing, and business
    developing.

  • Inverrary Hotel - Waiter & Cooking chef

    2008 - 2008 All-inclusive Vacation Resorts, Food & Beverage service for 350 rooms and 2 gulf courses

  • La Piaggia Beach Club - Serveur

    2008 - 2008

  • Valrhona - Assistant Marketing Ecole du Grand Chocolat

    Tain-l'Hermitage 2006 - 2007 Benchmark des écoles de formations professionnelles

Formations

  • Vatel Hospitality Business School (Lyon)

    Lyon 2008 - 2011

  • Vatel Business School (Lyon)

    Lyon 2007 - 2010 Masters Degree

    International Master Degree in hospitality & catering Management

  • Ecole De Gestion Et De Commerce (EGC)

    Valence 2004 - 2007 Licence en Marketing et Gestion

    Responsable en Marketing, Commercialisation et Gestion

  • EGC Business School Of Management

    Valence 2004 - 2007 Bachelors Degree

