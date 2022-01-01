Menu

Paul HULET

En résumé

As a young graduate engineer, I'm looking for a job in the Oil&Gas industry.

I am a fresh graduated generalist engineer, with a double diploma from the University of Wollongong in Australia and ESME Sudria in Paris. I have made two internships in the Oil&Gas industry with Total and I am ready to commit myself fully in order to meet your company requirements in human and professional terms.

I am very flexible in terms of the place to work, and I am highly motivated to talk with you, about the differents work opportunities you have.



Mes compétences :
Mechanical
Process Engineering
Finite elements
Automatism
Electricité
Safety engineering
Risk Analysis
Thermodynamic
Petroleum engineering

Entreprises

  • Total - Assistant engineer, Technological Risks Assessment

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - 2014 Safety engineering offshores and onshores installations

    -Development of a risks industrial analysis protocol

    -Modelling and simulation of the behaviour of offshore and onshore
    pressurised steel systems exposed to fire (Hydrocarbon fire characteristics,
    steel strength at elevated temperatures, rupture criteria)

    -Analysis of gas explosion effects in the open and confined area
    (referential: TNT curves, Multi-energy method)

  • Total - Assistant engineer, refining process

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2012 Total Raffinage-Chimie - « Etudes Techniques Raffinage » department - (Sébastien LEVESQUE) in charge of the south area (atmospheric distillation, suffer units and gas oils desulphurisation)

    -Creating an updating monthly reports relating to the monitoring of
    the performance of the SOUTH area due to the RN2012 project
    modification

    -Inspecting and controlling different capacities and exchangers during
    the break, to get efficient refining performances

  • Actelion - Sales-assistant

    Paris 2011 - 2011 -Marketing development of a disease

    -Developing strategies and prevention actions of rare genetic diseases through pedagogies
    tools

  • BNP Paribas Personal Finance - Banker & assistant

    Levallois Perret 2010 - 2010 -Updating and managing customer's data

Formations

  • University Of Wollongong / Sydney, Australie (Sydney)

    Sydney 2013 - 2013 Master of Science Energy Engineering Studies

  • ESME-Sudria

    Paris 2008 - 2014 Generalist engineer

    Génie Energétique / Génie Mécanique/ Génie Electrique
    ESME Sudria Paris-Ivry (France)

    TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE

