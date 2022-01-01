Paul HULET

As a young graduate engineer, I'm looking for a job in the Oil&Gas industry.



I am a fresh graduated generalist engineer, with a double diploma from the University of Wollongong in Australia and ESME Sudria in Paris. I have made two internships in the Oil&Gas industry with Total and I am ready to commit myself fully in order to meet your company requirements in human and professional terms.



I am very flexible in terms of the place to work, and I am highly motivated to talk with you, about the differents work opportunities you have.







Mes compétences :

Mechanical

Process Engineering

Finite elements

Automatism

Electricité

Safety engineering

Risk Analysis

Thermodynamic

Petroleum engineering