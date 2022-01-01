Paul LAMY DE LA CHAPELLE

-
Activision Blizzard King
- Senior 3D Generalist Game Artist @candycrush
Autre | Stockholm
2018 - maintenant
2D : UI - Artworks
3D : Characters - Environments - Rendering - Vfx
Outsourcing : Planning - Feedback - Implementation
...
@candycrush @crashbandicoot @rebelriders
Unity, Maya, ZBrush, Substance, Marmoset, Photoshop
-
Freelance Game Artist
- Freelance Game Artist
2015 - maintenant
I work on several 3D Mobile Games for spanish, french and scotish customers.
I currently make :
-characters : hand drawing, artwork, 3D modelling, texturing, shading, rigging, skinning, animation
-interfaces : composition, layout, item, logotype, animation
-backgrounds : artwork, 3D layout, modelling, texturing, lighting
For these kind of missions I above all need to :
-respect the deadlines and the schedules
-follow the technical requirements (number of triangles, size of textures etc...)
-
V-Cult
- Art Director
2012 - 2015
I work on different 3D social games like beloola and I mainly do :
-market studies, artworks, and layouts to determine the final graphic style
-characters, interfaces and environments
-recruitment, schedule, management
-
Reims
- Freelance 2D3D Artist
2010 - 2012
I work on different kind of projects:
-mobile and pc games : characters, interfaces, environments, animations (fishing cactus, v-cult company)
-children app : story telling, illustration and text (zabouille company)
-advertising campaign : 3d rendering (st john’s company)
-
Mimesis Republic
- Lead Environment
Thiais
2008 - 2010
I work on a 3D social game called Mamba Nation and I mainly create with other artists :
-backgrounds : hand drawing, artwork, 3D modelling, texture, lighting, rendering, export
-interfaces : special effect, animated cursor and icon
-
F4
- Senior 3D Artist
2006 - 2008
I work on a 3D social game called Empire of Sports and I make :
-3D assets
-backgrounds
-
DDB
- Freelance Illustrator
2005 - 2006
I realise different kind of visuals :
-3d pictures
-illustrations
-graphic design
-
CBA
- 3D Designer
2004 - 2005
For customers like Guerlain or Lancôme, I create and make :
-3D windowshops
-graphic design
-
AOKI
- Character Animator
2003 - 2004
For different 3D animation projects, I realise :
-character animations
-3D modellings
-3D renderings