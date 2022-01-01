Menu

Paul LAMY DE LA CHAPELLE

  • Activision Blizzard King
  • Senior 3D Generalist Game Artist @candycrush

Stockholm

En résumé

3D Senior Generalist Mobile Game Artist
Author of Children's Books with Cute Animals as Main Characters
Dreamer

Entreprises

  • Activision Blizzard King - Senior 3D Generalist Game Artist @candycrush

    Autre | Stockholm 2018 - maintenant 2D : UI - Artworks
    3D : Characters - Environments - Rendering - Vfx
    Outsourcing : Planning - Feedback - Implementation
    ...
    @candycrush @crashbandicoot @rebelriders
    Unity, Maya, ZBrush, Substance, Marmoset, Photoshop

  • Freelance Game Artist - Freelance Game Artist

    2015 - maintenant I work on several 3D Mobile Games for spanish, french and scotish customers.
    I currently make :
    -characters : hand drawing, artwork, 3D modelling, texturing, shading, rigging, skinning, animation
    -interfaces : composition, layout, item, logotype, animation
    -backgrounds : artwork, 3D layout, modelling, texturing, lighting
    For these kind of missions I above all need to :
    -respect the deadlines and the schedules
    -follow the technical requirements (number of triangles, size of textures etc...)

  • V-Cult - Art Director

    2012 - 2015 I work on different 3D social games like beloola and I mainly do :
    -market studies, artworks, and layouts to determine the final graphic style
    -characters, interfaces and environments
    -recruitment, schedule, management

  • Reims - Freelance 2D3D Artist

    2010 - 2012 I work on different kind of projects:
    -mobile and pc games : characters, interfaces, environments, animations (fishing cactus, v-cult company)
    -children app : story telling, illustration and text (zabouille company)
    -advertising campaign : 3d rendering (st john’s company)

  • Mimesis Republic - Lead Environment

    Thiais 2008 - 2010 I work on a 3D social game called Mamba Nation and I mainly create with other artists :
    -backgrounds : hand drawing, artwork, 3D modelling, texture, lighting, rendering, export
    -interfaces : special effect, animated cursor and icon

  • F4 - Senior 3D Artist

    2006 - 2008 I work on a 3D social game called Empire of Sports and I make :
    -3D assets
    -backgrounds

  • DDB - Freelance Illustrator

    2005 - 2006 I realise different kind of visuals :
    -3d pictures
    -illustrations
    -graphic design

  • CBA - 3D Designer

    2004 - 2005 For customers like Guerlain or Lancôme, I create and make :
    -3D windowshops
    -graphic design

  • AOKI - Character Animator

    2003 - 2004 For different 3D animation projects, I realise :
    -character animations
    -3D modellings
    -3D renderings

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :