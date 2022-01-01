Pauline BORDES

"Celui qui ne connaît pas les langues étrangères ne connaît rien de sa propre langue." J.W. von Goethe
Mes compétences :
Hôtellerie
Salons professionnels
Négociation commerciale
Tourisme
Traduction
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing
Entreprises
Sprachcaffe Séjours Linguistiques
- Responsable des ventes et relations clients/marché francophone
2016 - maintenantConseil et vente aux clients francophones
Participation aux campagnes marketing sur internet
Suivi des clients durant leur séjour
Réservation clients sur notre système interne
Relation avec nos agences partenaires
Contrôle des paiements avec notre service comptabilité
Participation à l'élaboration de newsletters
Développement des relations entreprises
Développement des séjours 14-21ans
Gestion des plaintes et rappel paiements
Tourismus+Congress GmbH Frankfurt am Main
- Formation Guide Touristique
2015 - 2016
Crown Worldwide Group
- Mobility Coordinator
2015 - 2015Primary contact person: implement and manage global mobility services for relocating customers and families.
Develop and builds positive professional relationships with customers.
Conduct needs assessment, provides initial and ongoing policy briefings and manages all service fulfilment.
Closely work with the local partners in order to ensure the service quality.
Participate in regular account specific communication sessions/team meetings in order to improve performance.
Comply with financial tasks and documentation processes to assure accurate and timely invoicing and data integrity.
Reporting
Customer Feedback
Citadines Apart'hotel (The Ascott Limited)
- Group Sales Executive Germany
2014 - 2014Developing group handling process in Germany
Offer preparation in Group Sales area
Group documentation preparation and management
Cooperation with the 4 apart’hotels in Germany
Participation in promotional activities
Account Management
Citadines Apart'hotel (The Ascott Limited)
- Sales Executive Munich
2013 - 2014Support of the Director of Sales
Marketing support
Planning and carrying out of the in-house events
Brand representation
Participating in promotional activities
Account Management
PARIS HONOTEL
- Sales Executive BtoB
Paris2011 - 2013Development of leisure, corporate and group segments
Global marketing and communication Actions
Planning and carrying out of the in-house events
Participation in trade fairs
Creating both French and international database
Account Management