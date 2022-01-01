Menu

Pauline BORDES

FRANCFORT

En résumé

"Celui qui ne connaît pas les langues étrangères ne connaît rien de sa propre langue." J.W. von Goethe

Mes compétences :
Hôtellerie
Salons professionnels
Négociation commerciale
Tourisme
Traduction
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Sprachcaffe Séjours Linguistiques - Responsable des ventes et relations clients/marché francophone

    2016 - maintenant Conseil et vente aux clients francophones
    Participation aux campagnes marketing sur internet
    Suivi des clients durant leur séjour
    Réservation clients sur notre système interne
    Relation avec nos agences partenaires
    Contrôle des paiements avec notre service comptabilité
    Participation à l'élaboration de newsletters
    Développement des relations entreprises
    Développement des séjours 14-21ans
    Gestion des plaintes et rappel paiements

  • Tourismus+Congress GmbH Frankfurt am Main - Formation Guide Touristique

    2015 - 2016

  • Crown Worldwide Group - Mobility Coordinator

    2015 - 2015 Primary contact person: implement and manage global mobility services for relocating customers and families.
    Develop and builds positive professional relationships with customers.
    Conduct needs assessment, provides initial and ongoing policy briefings and manages all service fulfilment.
    Closely work with the local partners in order to ensure the service quality.
    Participate in regular account specific communication sessions/team meetings in order to improve performance.
    Comply with financial tasks and documentation processes to assure accurate and timely invoicing and data integrity.
    Reporting
    Customer Feedback

  • Citadines Apart'hotel (The Ascott Limited) - Group Sales Executive Germany

    2014 - 2014 Developing group handling process in Germany
    Offer preparation in Group Sales area
    Group documentation preparation and management
    Cooperation with the 4 apart’hotels in Germany
    Participation in promotional activities
    Account Management

  • Citadines Apart'hotel (The Ascott Limited) - Sales Executive Munich

    2013 - 2014 Support of the Director of Sales
    Marketing support
    Planning and carrying out of the in-house events
    Brand representation
    Participating in promotional activities
    Account Management

  • PARIS HONOTEL - Sales Executive BtoB

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Development of leisure, corporate and group segments
    Global marketing and communication Actions
    Planning and carrying out of the in-house events
    Participation in trade fairs
    Creating both French and international database
    Account Management

Formations

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Master Economie et Développement Touristique International

    Mémoire Emergence de la destination Allemagne auprès des touristes français. Berlin : produit d’appel.

  • Université Cergy Pontoise (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 2006 - 2009 Licence LEA Anglais/Allemand

Réseau