Pauline BRILLAUD

-
ISAE-SUPAERO
- Senior Legal Counsel
SAINT DENIS
2013 - maintenant
Sectors: Aerospace, Electronics, New Technology, Mechanical, Engineering, Physics, Optics.
* Negotiation and drafting French and international R&D contracts (framework agreements, outsourcing, collaboration, Consortium agreements of Community Framework Program, grant agreements), licenses, sponsorship agreements, outsourcing agreements, patent co-ownership agreement, all closely with searchers;
* Ensuring contractual integrity of a high number of transactions by making sure that the contractual documentation reflects the agreement reached with the Partner and the financier while limiting in an optimal manner ISAE `s exposure and risks;
* Negotiation with each party involved in the contracts;
* Propose legal and commercial solutions and provide reactive legal support to contract administration, Direction, financial department and asset management teams;
* Provide feedback to ISAE's Direction;
* Coordinating trademarks and domain names activities like developing trademarks and domain names strategies, providing availability and infringement opinions, trademarks prosecution, supervision of external trademark counsel and trademark enforcement actions;
* Develops, coordinates and provides diverse trainings to students, searcher and management on Contracts, IP, Ethics and Best Practices on intellectual property matters.
Main tasks:
§ Contractual negotiation with clients, suppliers, partners for all types of agreements mainly in English (AIRBUS, LIEBHERR, THALES, STELIA, RATIER-FIGEAC...); Improvement and implementation of standard work and processes for the Legal Dept (Contracts Review, Non-Disclosure Agreement Management, Confidentiality and Intellectual Property).
§ Intellectual Property: Implementation of IP strategy; R&D agreements, consortium agreements, license agreements, patent assignments, French and European Public Procurement (ESA, CEA, CNES, CNRS...); Supervision of trademarks management; litigation management (French and International, negotiation of settlement agreement, work with external counsels abroad, etc...); management of NDAs (redaction, negotiation, follow-up, French/English).
-
Toulouse Tech Transfer (SATT)
- Senior Legal Counsel
2012 - 2013
Sectors: Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, New Technology, Mechanical, Engineering, Physics, Pharmacy, Medicine, Biotechnology.
* Analysis, negotiations and contracts drafting on behalf of TTT and/or on the behalf of Public Establishments (ISAE, INSA, ENAC, CNRS, CNES, INSERM, INPT...) with third parties (IFPEN, Thales, EADS, Pierre FABRE Laboratories...);
* Legal counsel to TTT businesses, drafting and negotiation of various IP agreements, licenses, framework agreements, material transfer agreements, sponsorship agreements, and issues related to transaction matters;
* Supervise and manages administrative and legislation proceedings related to patents;
* Negotiation with each party involved in the contracts;
* Provide feedback to TTT's managers;
* Implementation of solutions to improve existing documentation, drafts, term-sheets and procedures.
Main tasks:
§ Intellectual Property : Contractual negotiation with and on the behalf of clients and partners for all types of agreements as: frame-contracts, consortiums, transfer agreements (company share, copyrights and patents); R&D agreements; MTA; purchase, supply and maintenance contracts; operating contracts (license agreements for patents, copyrights and know-how); joint ownership agreements, NDA; partnerships agreements mainly on the behalf of clients (ISAE, UPS, INSA, ENA, INPT, CNRS, COMUE, INSERM, CNES, CEA, DELAIRTECH...);
§ Corporate: Reshaping of the company's contractual data base; social contracts; financial agreements and partnerships; R&D agreements for all Public Establishments, term-sheets standard models; Management of NDAs (redaction, negotiation, follow-up); Implementation of the process linked to contract reviews; Legal counsel day to day work (various legal researches, drafting of memos for internal managers and President).
-
Cabinet ALTIJ
- Trademark Attorney
Toulouse
2010 - 2012
Sectors: Food and Spirits, Banking, Finance, Medicine, Pharmacy, Cosmetics, IT/Telecom/New Technology, Medical, Fashion, Consumer products, Distribution, Luxury, Culture, Medias, Sports.
* IP management: trademarks, patents, designs and models anteriority searches, negotiations with owners, applications, oppositions, registrations and cancellations proceedings near French, European, International and National Foreign Registers.
* Patents, Trademarks and designs surveys;
* Consultations in the fields of IP, Business, Tax and Criminal Business Laws to Clients.
* Negotiations and contracts drafting : Transfer agreements (company shares, copyrights, trademarks, patents, models, designs and copyrights); License agreements (brands, designs and/or patent) ; outsourcing contracts; joint ownership agreements, coexistence agreements; NDA; partnerships conventions; purchase and supply agreements...
* IP enforcement/litigation: oppositions, cancellation action, revocation action for non use, assign-back action, dilution, counterfeiting, unfair competition and parasitism.
Main tasks: § Audit of existing IP portfolios. Creation of foreign correspondents data-base and schedule of fees. IP portfolio management, IP strategy consulting, litigation and contracts management.
-
RAVINA SA
- Associate Director & Head of Legal department
2000 - 2010
Sectors: Food , Spirits , Fashion , Medias, Banking, Real Estate, Finance , Cosmetics, IT/ Telecom/New Technology, Medical, Pharmacy, Consumer products, Distribution, Luxury and Culture.
* Contract management (licensing, franchising, data outsourcing, trade secrets assignments, co-existence agreements);
* IP enforcement/litigation: oppositions, cancellation action, revocation action for non-use, assign-back action, dilution, counterfeiting, unfair competition and parasitism;
* Prosecution of trademarks, patents, designs, copyright, domain names, International deposit in EU, international filings through the Madrid, PCT, Hague System and abroad.
* Conducting market search/investigation, negotiations/mediation.
* Negotiation and drafting of manufacturing agreements, services agreements, sponsorships, partnerships, supply agreements, licensing agreements, NDAs, term sheets.
* Supervise and manages administrative and legislation proceedings related to patents, trademarks, copyright, models and designs; Research and legal watch;
* Participation and assistance to clients `oppositions (OEB/Munich - OAMI/Alicante);
* Provides guidance on intellectual property strategies as well as analyze third-party intellectual property competitive intelligence related to clients strategies;
* Interacts with patent analysts, inventors, client organizations and third parties.
Main tasks:
* IP Law: IP portfolio management/IP strategy consulting, litigation and contracts management.
§ Corporate: Supervise and manages administrative and legislation proceedings related to the Board and General Assembly + formalities; Improvement of the company's general politic (management, accounting and social); Handled risk management activities.
-
PMTL
- Marketing and Finance Manager
1997 - 1999
Sectors: Aerospace, Automotive, Materials, Mechanical, Engineering.
Main tasks:
§ Marketing: Management and development of the company marketing strategy through the signage unit, organization of trade fairs, market and competitors searches, implementation and management of customer satisfaction (VAS).
* Accounting: Manager in charge of invoices registration and survey, banks accounts...