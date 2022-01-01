Retail
Pauline CARRE
Pauline CARRE
Barcelona
Entreprises
PUIG
- Chef de projet packaging
Barcelona
2013 - maintenant
L'Occitane
- Chef de projet packaging et nouveaux produits
Paris
2011 - 2012
L'Occitane
- Vendeuse conseillère
Paris
2010 - 2011
Make up for ever
- Chef de projet qualité packaging
2010 - 2010
L'Oréal
- Chef de projet industriel
PARIS
2009 - 2009
Araidena
- Concepteur / volumiste
2008 - 2008
Berzan PLV
- Concepteur / volumiste
2007 - 2007
Formations
ESIReims (Ex ESIEC)
Reims
2007 - 2010
Ingénieur
IUT Reims (Reims)
Reims
2005 - 2007
DUT
Réseau
Amandine BARTHELEMY
Camille SOMMESOUS
Christelle THOLOZAN
Clarisse VOISIN
Clémentine PERRUCHE
François-Joseph VIGOUROUX
Laurent BAPTISTE
Lise COUPINOT
Marie-Pauline LOPEZ
Stephanie ZAGHROUN