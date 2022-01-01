Menu

Pauline CARRE

Barcelona

Entreprises

  • PUIG - Chef de projet packaging

    Barcelona 2013 - maintenant

  • L'Occitane - Chef de projet packaging et nouveaux produits

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • L'Occitane - Vendeuse conseillère

    Paris 2010 - 2011

  • Make up for ever - Chef de projet qualité packaging

    2010 - 2010

  • L'Oréal - Chef de projet industriel

    PARIS 2009 - 2009

  • Araidena - Concepteur / volumiste

    2008 - 2008

  • Berzan PLV - Concepteur / volumiste

    2007 - 2007

