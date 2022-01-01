Philippe DELAPCHIER

Competencies



- Project Management from start-up to international business organisations

- Team leading

- Software engineering

- Business processes and change management

- Customer relationship

- Methods: SDM/S, RAD, SEPA, Prince 2, Merise, GAMP 4, PMI, Six Sigma

- Systems Integration

- Training



Fields



- Electronic Document Management Systems and COLD

- Workflow

- Dematerialisation, digital signature

- eService

- Customer Relationship Management

- Application Support

- Customer Service

- Call/Service Centre

- French government contracts law (code des marchés publics)

- Software



Expertise



- Project Management

- Team leading

- International & Start-up environment

- Customer oriented

- Business processes

- Software engineering



Assets



- 24 years experience

- Excellent relationship skill

- Adaptable

- Committed, reliable

- Problem solver and decision maker

- Ability to summarize information



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Spécifications fonctionnelles

Recrutement IT

Gestion de projet web

Direction de projet

Réponse aux appels d'offres

Logiciel CRM

Architecture logicielle

Six Sigma

Développement logiciel

Support informatique

Cahier des charges

GED

Business Process Management

Conduite du changement

Informatique