Philippe DELESTRE

Strong expertise in Sourcing and Supplier Relationship Management acquired through 20 years of experience leading value generating initiatives in strategic sourcing and direct material commodity management. With excellent analytical, negotiation and communication skills I am a real self-starter with ability to work independently with minimal supervision in various environments including but not limited to international virtual teams.



INDUSTRIES

Implantable Medical Devices, Life Sciences

Electronics Manufacturing Services, Contract Manufacturing.



ENVIRONMENTS

Highly regulated

Medical class 3 (FDA classification)

High Mix-Low Volume

Lean Manufacturing

cGMP, ISO 13485



MANAGED CATEGORIES

Global sourcing activities across various product categories such as frequency control products (timing crystals, oscillators), MEMS accelerometers, optical components, wireless modules, liquid crystal displays, power supplies, cooling systems, ceramics, electromechanical components, injection molding.



INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE & GLOBAL SOURCING

Extensive experience in building and maintaining business relationships with Asian, North American and European companies.

Good knowledge of Chinese, Taiwanese and Japanese business practices.



Two years of study spent in Germany - Business School.



Mes compétences :

Cost Management

Zero-base pricing

Strategic sourcing

Excellent knowledge of ISO 13485 environments

Complex contract negotiation

Supplier Management