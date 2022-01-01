Menu

Philippe DESPREZ

Bagnolet

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

43 years old, Energy Storage manager at Saft, Bordeaux

Mes compétences :
Management
Energie
système
Véhicule électrique

Entreprises

  • SAFT - Group Manager

    Bagnolet 1999 - maintenant System Group leader at Saft Bordeaux
    * Group management, Customer project management, University collaborations
    * For automotive, stationary, railways and aviation industries
    * Transversal activity from electrochemistry to electronics
    * Integrated actions ranging from Research to roll-out of software solutions

  • SEMITOOL (US-MT) - Engineer

    1997 - 1997 Research Engineer at Semitool, equipment manufacturer for the electronics industry. Work on copper electrodeposition on wafers - Kalipel (US - MT)

  • Alcatel Lucent - Research Engineer

    Paris 1997 - 1999 Research Engineer at the Marcoussis Research Center

  • INPL - PhD student

    1994 - 1997 PhD Thesis in Process Engineering (INPL, Nancy)

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Industries Chimiques (Nancy)

    Nancy 1988 - 1991 Chemical engineering

Réseau