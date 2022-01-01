Retail
Philippe DOLIVET
Philippe DOLIVET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MINDEF/SGA/DRH-MD/ARD
- Chargé d'analyse - pilotage - coordination synthèse -
2011 - 2015
BA
- Chef des Services gestion synthèse
2011 - 2011
BA
- Chef du Bureau gestion synthèse
2009 - 2010
BA
- Chef de bureau (RH)
2008 - 2009
DRHAA PARIS
- Adjoint section statuts
2006 - 2008
Formations
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers
Region Centre
2001 - 2006
DESA ADM ET GESTION DU PERSONNEL (niveau II)
Réseau
Brigitte CHABRERIE
Catherine FIOCRET
Didier GONNET
Emmanuelle ISIMAT-MIRIN
Eric DARDILLAC
Estelle VAN DAELE
Magaly FELIPEZ
Pascal LORANT