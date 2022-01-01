Philippe ELLUL

2013 - maintenantAs Senior Science Officer for Biotech/Genetic Resources for the CGIAR Consortium, I am working directly with the CGIAR Research Programs (CRPs) on Wheat, Maize, Rice, Grain Legumes, Dryland Cereals, Livestock and Fish, and Genebanks with the aim of providing CGIAR leadership in activities and deliverables that focus on biotechnology, life sciences, molecular breeding, private sector product portfolio and delivery.
Ninsar Agrosciences
- Managing Director
2010 - 2013R&D Project Management in Agribusiness
Partnership with Public Research Centres & Biotech Companies
Patenting & in-, out-, cross- Licensing
Open Innovation
Plant Breeding / Cell Biology / Molecular Biology / Genomics
Rijk Zwaan
- Plant Biotech Researcher
Aramon2005 - 2010Internal activities:
* Design, set up and management of a biotechnology plateform
* In-house coordinated R&D projects
* Internal laboratory guidelines & protocols
* Improved breeding lines (CelBio & MolBio expertise)
* Monitoring of new technologies & patents
External activities:
* Collaborations with national and international research institutes
* Scientific conferences and national / international symposia.
INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS (Peer review)
+ Dirks R. et al. (2009). Reverse breeding: a novel breeding approach based on engineered meiosis. Plant Biotechnology Journal (7), pp. 837–845.
+ Ellul P. et al. (2007) Watermelon Biotechnology. in: Nagata T., Lörz H., Widholm J.M. (ed) Biotechnology in Agriculture and Forestry. vol 60. Transgenic Crops V (ed. by E.C. Pua & M.R Davey). Springer-Verlag Berlin Heidelberg 2007. Ch. I.6. pp: 129-165.
+ Martí C. et al. (2007). Silencing of DELLA induces facultative parthenocarpy in tomato fruits. Plant Journal. vol 52. pp: 865-876.
+ Roque E. et al. (2006) The PsEND1 promoter: a novel tool to produce genetically engineered male-sterile plants by early anther-ablation. Plant Cell Reports. vol 26 (3). pp: 313-325.
+ Coego A. et al. (2005). The H2O2-regulated Ep5C gene encodes a peroxidase required for Bacterial Speck susceptibility in tomato. Plant Journal. vol 42. pp: 283-293.
PATENTS:
1. Ellul P, Angosto T, Garcia B, Martin M, Martinez Zapater JM, Lozano R. (ES/2009/2323028 A1 20090703). Method for obtaining tomato cultivars with seedless fruits and improved organoleptic qualities.
2. Roque E, Ellul P, Gómez MD, Madueño F, Beltrán JP, Cañas LA. (WO/2006/095034). Parthenocarpic Tomatoes and Production Method Thereof.
University Polytechnic of Valencia (Spain) / IBMCP
- Assistant Professor & Researcher
2000 - 2005+ Management of biotechnology and plant breeding R&D projects on horticultural and ornamental crops / Public (Spanish Ministry of Education and Sciences) and private foundings (EU Seed companies).
+ GMOs production and evaluation for fruit quality, Long Shelf Life, modification of the plant architecture, parthenocarpy, pest and virus resistance.
+ Direction of Master Degrees and PhD Thesis
+ Teaching PhD and Master courses: Breeding and Biotechnology for Horticultural and Ornamental Species in Colombia (Manizales University), Ecuador (Ambato University) and Spain (University Polytechnic of Valencia, University of Barcelona)
+ Design, set up and organize a new discipline “Ornamental Plant Breeding” for Agricultural Engineer specialization.
International scientific publications (peers review):
* Ellul et al. (2004). Heterologous expression of Arabidopsis APETALA1 gene in transgenic tomato influences plant architecture and flowering time. Molecular Breeding. vol 13. pp:155-163.
* Atarés A. et al. (2004). Transformation of melon via PEG-induced direct DNA uptake into protoplasts. In A. Lebeda and H.S. Paris (Eds.): Proceedings of Cucurbitaceae 2004, the 8th Eucarpia Meeting on Cucurbits Genetics and Breeding. Palacky University in Olomouc (Czech republic). pp: 465-469.
* Ellul et al. (2003b). The ploidy level of transgenic plants in Agrobacterium-mediated transformation of tomato cotyledons is genotype and procedure dependent. Theoretical and Applied Genetics. vol 106. pp: 231-238.
* Ellul et al. (2003a). The expression of the Saccharomyces cerevisiae HAL1 gene increases salt tolerance in transgenic watermelon (Citrullus lanatus [Thunb.] Matsun. & Nakai.). Theoretical and Applied Genetics. vol 107. pp: 462-469.
* Ellul etal. (2002). Intra- and interspecific variation in DNA content in Cistus (Cistacae). Annals of Botany. vol 90. pp: 345-351.