Olivier LOGET

More than 25 years of experience in preclinical R&D/tox/safety

& project management in the industry

Fluent in English and German. French: Mother tongue





- Strategic and analytic expertise in toxicology.

- Scientific expertise (>25 years) in industrial toxicology (CRO, agrochemicals and pharmaceutical).

- Excellent scientific and regulatory network.

- Numerous communications and publications in the scientific community.

- Strong communication/negotiation skills & numerous teaching activities in the field of toxicology.

- Numerous Due Diligence processes (in- or out-licensing, co-development, partnership, commercial negotiations...).

- Project and program management.

- Department management. Strong leadership skills (crossfunctional communication, influencing management skills).

- People management (organic/med chemists, biochemists, technicians, tox study directors/monitors, project leaders).

- Strong regulatory knowledge and writing (regulatory, GLP).

- Participation to international regulatory steering committees and to boards of international societies.



Mes compétences :

Toxicologie