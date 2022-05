Philippe EMMANUEL

Alliance Senior Business Manager, EMEA

Oracle-SIEBEL SYSTEMS EMEA since July 2000

eBusiness/CRM Word Wide Software vendor leader



• 2005 Responsible for all Global Strategic and Strategic Technology and Software Partners Group in EMEA including HP, Microsoft and Sun, Unisys and others (Teradata, Bea, Mercury, Portal , Citrix, Concord, …/…)

• 2003-2004 Responsible for Global Strategic relationship with Microsoft and HP in EMEA.

• 2000- 2003 Responsible for the relationship with Accenture including relationship & business development with key Accenture Partners and executives in CHT, Fin, M&D, PS in EMEA.



Alliances Director Southern Europe

FILENET from to November 1996 June 2000

Document Management WW Software vendor leader



Sales Director France

TMM/PSI from January to October 1996

Computer reseller, Digital Equipment VAR



Global Account Manager

DIGITAL EQUIPMENT CORP from 1989 to 1995

Computer, Software, Services Vendor



Sales Manager France

ALFATRONIC (Metrologie Group) from 1989 to 1991

Computer reseller, Digital Equipment Distributor



Product Manager France

LOCAMESURE (Hamilton Group) from 1981 to 1987

Computer and Measurement Equipment Rentals



Mes compétences :

CRM Siebel

International

International Sales

International Sales Management

Management

Microsoft CRM

Oracle

Sales

Sales Management

Siebel

USA