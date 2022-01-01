Philippe FOURNIER

CFO with strong focus on business support and dedicated actions plans to strengthen overall performance,



-Management: ability to engage teams and people, management of multicultural teams,

-Finance and Accounting fields: management and improvement of accounting and finance operations, implementation of strong financial systems,

-Financial performance: definition and implementation of creative solutions to improve the company financial performance,

-Internal controls and risk management: set up new processes to monitor and manage risks,

-Acquisitions: management of acquisition and integration processes, corporate finance expertise.