Menu

Philippe GALIN

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

. Proven track record of sales and business development (12 years), marketing and alliance (6 years), sales operations (2 years) within highly competitive IT business environment
• Ability to build and negotiate complex international deals and partnerships in fast-paced entrepreneurial atmosphere

Mes compétences :
Account director
Account manager
alliance management
Banking
Business
Business Developement
DIRECTOR
Global Account Manager
International
Management
Manager
MUREX
Sales
Sales Management
SAP
Software

Entreprises

  • MUREX - Alliance management

    Paris 2008 - maintenant

  • SAP France - Sales manager - Banking sector

    Paris 2007 - 2008

  • SAP France - Sales Operations Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • SAP France - Field marketing director

    Paris 2004 - 2005

  • SAP France - Global Account Director

    Paris 2001 - 2004

  • SAP France - Director of business development

    Paris 1998 - 2001

  • SAP France - Business Unit Manager

    Paris 1996 - 1998

  • SAP France - Global Account Manager

    Paris 1994 - 1996

  • Computer Associates - Key Account Manager

    Puteaux 1992 - 1994

  • ECS - Ingénieur commercial

    HOERDT CEDEX 1989 - 1992

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau