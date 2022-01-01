Philippe GARDENT

Professional athlete for 8 years, member of the Washington Redskins and the Carolina Panthers (NFL) amongst other teams in NFL Europe and the CFL.

NFL Analyst for the French tv with the Aljazeera owned sports channel group : beIN Sport.



Passions and strengths include a training and career development company in France (Stade Expert), American football, Strength and Conditioning - power development and the repetition of a powerful effort. Team Management on and off the field.



Presently-VP of American Football Coaching And Teaching Academy (AFCTA). Putting on clinics and camps in Europe.

--

Sportif professionnel

pendant 8 ans, notamment auprès des Washington Redskins et des Carolina Panthers en NFL aux Etats Unis (Football Américain), je suis désormais consultant NFL pour la chaine beIN Sport.



Spécialiste de la préparation physique

qui rythme beaucoup de mes lectures, recherches et accompagnement de sportifs avec une spécialisation dans l'effort explosif et sa répétition.



Désireux d'accompagner les athlètes à la fois sur le terrains mais également sur les problématiques de construction de parcours post carrière, je suis associé chez Stade Expert - organisme de formation spécialisé dans la formation et la reconversion des athlètes de haut niveau et professionnels (Array) et

intervient sur le management de groupe et de la culture de la gagne de façon fréquente.



J'accompagne des projets de développement internationaux du football américain et ce avec un grand plaisir par le biais de AFCTA (American Football Coaching and Teaching Academy) dont je suis le Vice président.



Mes compétences :

Management d'équipe

Management

Coordinateur Projet

Sport

Sport de haut niveau

Gestion des compétences