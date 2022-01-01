Philippe GARDENT

Menu

En résumé

Professional athlete for 8 years, member of the Washington Redskins and the Carolina Panthers (NFL) amongst other teams in NFL Europe and the CFL.
NFL Analyst for the French tv with the Aljazeera owned sports channel group : beIN Sport.

Passions and strengths include a training and career development company in France (Stade Expert), American football, Strength and Conditioning - power development and the repetition of a powerful effort. Team Management on and off the field.

Presently-VP of American Football Coaching And Teaching Academy (AFCTA). Putting on clinics and camps in Europe.
--
Sportif professionnel
pendant 8 ans, notamment auprès des Washington Redskins et des Carolina Panthers en NFL aux Etats Unis (Football Américain), je suis désormais consultant NFL pour la chaine beIN Sport.

Spécialiste de la préparation physique
qui rythme beaucoup de mes lectures, recherches et accompagnement de sportifs avec une spécialisation dans l'effort explosif et sa répétition.

Désireux d'accompagner les athlètes à la fois sur le terrains mais également sur les problématiques de construction de parcours post carrière, je suis associé chez Stade Expert - organisme de formation spécialisé dans la formation et la reconversion des athlètes de haut niveau et professionnels (Array) et
intervient sur le management de groupe et de la culture de la gagne de façon fréquente.

J'accompagne des projets de développement internationaux du football américain et ce avec un grand plaisir par le biais de AFCTA (American Football Coaching and Teaching Academy) dont je suis le Vice président.

Mes compétences :
Management d'équipe
Management
Coordinateur Projet
Sport
Sport de haut niveau
Gestion des compétences

Entreprises

  • AFCTA-American Football Coaching and Teaching Academy - Vice President of communication and Education

    2012 - maintenant AFCTA, has been selected by IFAF and USA Football to help with the federations coaches certification through clinics and player development through player camps and combines.
    Our ambition is to work very CLOSELY with the
    FEDERATIONS to meet their GOALS and requirements in carrying out our tasks. The project of IMPROVING the STANDARD of play and competition, while teaching the culture and developing the youth that are in the game and who are starting to play for the first time will be a demanding, but rewarding job. It is a task that cannot be accomplished overnight, and does need to be closely tracked, measured, and evaluated so that any necessary adjustments can be made to keep the program pointed in the proper direction.
    It is our goal to provide a working solution to the tremendous growth taking place in American Football that will provide an adequate number of qualified coaches that can educate and develop the players at every age level in Europe and spread to other areas of the world through coaching clinics and player camps. This is a long range strategy that would provide a background in the sport that will increase coaching abilities and produce player performance at every level. It is imperative that players be motivated and challenged as they grow and improve their standard of performance.
    The following goals within the program are essential to the strategy for reaching our long range goals:
    Different levels of COACHING CLINICS based on background and age level of players.
    Instructional teaching at clinics in CLASSROOM and FIELD PARTICIPATION including all phases of football, including offense, defense, special teams, organization of practices, systematic knowledge of drills, how to teach and motivate.
    To develop a knowledge of STRENGTH and CARDIOVASCULAR CONDITIONING, as well as a knowledge of NUTRITION and how it affects the body.
    Implement a COACHING PROGRESSION that will help coaches to improve the TWO-WAY INTERACTION when working WITH players.
    Increase the OPERATIONS AND QUALITY OF COACHING.
    Develop an “AMERICAN FOOTBALL CULTURE" that can compete at the highest level.

    A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD IS OUR AIM AND WILL BE ACHIEVED WITH PROFESSIONAL COACHES RUNNING THE PROGRAM OF DEVELOPING THE PRESENT AND FUTURE GENERATION OF COACHES WHO WILL DEVELOP THE FUTURE AMERICAN FOOTBALL PLAYERS.

    To develop football skills and teach
    techniques to the youth of Europe.
    To teach and develop player and parent
    attitudes
    To prepare the future generations to enjoy
    American Football and provide the
    AFCTA CERTIFICATION PER LEVEL
    Opportunity to improve their skill level as
    they develop physically and Mentally.
    To have fun and carry over value as the
    players mature
    Create a bridge in between European
    players and American School

