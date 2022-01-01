Menu

Philippe GARNIER

GRENOBLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Grenoble

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chemistry
Chimie
Process
Process engineer
Scientific
Semiconducteurs
Semiconductors

Entreprises

  • STMicroelectronics - Process Expert - Surface preparation / Wet

    2012 - maintenant strong expertise (15 years) in surface preparation, materials and process characterization

    all kind of batch and single wafer cleaning tools.

    The Expert role enables me to :
    * be a problem solver for mature, high yielding technologies
    * bring high value for new process definition
    * demonstrate high innovation skills (2006 golden patent award)
    * deliver engineers technical coaching & knowledge cross fertilization
    * define long term roadmap in my area
    * grow a wide worldwide professionnal network from universities, suppliers, labs, IC manufacturers

    42 publications in international conferences

    strong process integration knowledge in:
    CMOS (from 120 down to 14nm), BiCMOS, SOI, FDSOI, CMOS Image sensors, embedded DRAM & non volatile / flash memories, Photonics from technology start up to high yielding devices.

    Advanced surface treatments course given at UJF (University Joseph Fourrier Grenoble)

    Management of several PhD studies:
    - photoresist adhesion loss during wet etching
    - wet etchant permeation through photoresist
    - nanoparticles spray cleaning on hydrophobic surfaces (ongoing)

    2014:
    * invited at UCPSS conference, Brussels
    * CMOS Image sensors: innovative process development => +10 millions $ savings

  • STMicroelectronics - Technical Manager - Surface Preparation / Wet R&D Process

    2010 - 2012 Technical management of 6 process engineers in Wet.

    Technology transfer of CMOS 32/28 nm Low Power nodes.
    28nm FDSOI node development

    embedded DRAM & Flash memories development

  • IBM - Surface preparation R&D Senior process engineer - on IBM East Fishkill, NY, USA

    Bois-Colombes 2008 - 2010 Click to edit position descriptioncollaboration within IBM Alliance to develop High K Metal Gate technology.
    latest node (32 / 28 / 20nm)

  • NXP (Philips) semiconductors - Team Leader Process FEOL

    2001 - 2008 PHILIPS semiconductors (NXP) – Crolles(France)

    Worldwide technical Expertise in:
    - Surface Preparation
    - « Single wafer » cleaning tools
    - pre gate oxide & FEOL cleans

    Team Leader / R&D Process Engineer (3 years)
    - world premiere: development + industrialization of pre gate oxide cleans on “single wafer” tools
    + 4% yield increase i.e. +10 millions $ annual income gain

    - Responsible of Surface Preparation development for CMOS 65nm, 45nm, SOI & embedded Flash 90nm

    Production Sustaining (1 year) :
    - Start-up of the 300 mm plant at Crolles(France) (3 billions $)
    - development & follow-up of CMOS 120 & 90 nm technologies
    - Industrialisation of « single wafer » FEOL cleaning equipments

    Process Engineer surface preparation : (1.5 years)
    Pilote line 300mm at Meylan(France) / French Telecom R&D cleanroom
    - Responsible of FEOL surface preparation process
    - World Premiere : 1st FEOL single wafer cleaning equipment
    - Productivity (cycle time) & quality (defectivity reduction)

    Philips Nijmegen (Netherlands) – 6’’ cleanroom (0.5 year)
    Suface preparation / Process Engineer

  • Eurofins Scientific - Ingenieur

    Nantes 2000 - 2001 EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC (leader in Europe & USA)
    Foodstuffs / pesticides / bio analyses Lab

    Development of analyses methods. Quality & Safety enhancement. Staff training.Interface between firm’s salesmen, french technical experts & german lab.

  • BAYER ELASTOMERES - Process development

    Lyon 1999 - 1999 internship

    BAYER ELASTOMERES : rubber / process development

  • PLASTO S.A. (Fournier’s Group): - Internship Environment

    1998 - 1998 PLASTO S.A. (Fournier’s Group): adhesives / Environment

  • KODAK - Internship Technician

    Maisons-Alfort 1997 - 1997 KODAK: Photo films / technician ICP ana

Formations

  • Ecole INP Toulouse

    Toulouse 1997 - 1999 chemistry

    studied all kind of chemistry areas:
    - Materials
    - Analytical
    - Organic
    - Environment

Réseau