Philippe MATHIAS
Philippe MATHIAS
TOULOUSE
Entreprises
Global Vini Service
- Consultant Vignoble
2018 - maintenant
Phil'Entropia
- Coach et Psychopraticien en psychosynthèse
2018 - maintenant
Les Vignobles Gayrel SAS
- Directeur Général
2017 - 2018
Maison Louis MAX
- Directeur des vignobles, membre du CODIR
2014 - 2017
Clos de l'Anhel, AOC Corbieres
- Vigneron
2000 - 2009
Château Pech-Latt, AOC Corbieres
- Dircteur Technique
1996 - 2014
Formations
Toulouse School Of Management
Toulouse
2018 - 2019
DU Coaching
Ecole Française De Psychosynthèse (Centre Source)
Paris
2017 - maintenant
Certificat Européen de Psychothérapie
CPA -Toulouse TBS
Toulouse
2012 - 2014
Executive MBA
Management, gestion financière, analyse stratégique
Ecole D'Ingénieur Purpan
Toulouse
1988 - 1992
Ingénieur en Agriculture
Réseau
Alain MAINGUY
Corinne FALCOZ
Didier NURY
Georgette DESBROSSES
Laurent VADOT
Léa LEGRAND
Lydie FRIAUD
Mathieu BENOIT
Vincent HENNIQUE
