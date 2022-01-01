Retail
Philippe OLRY
Philippe OLRY
METZ
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Pédagogie
Management
Formation
Entreprises
Education nationale
- Enseignant eco-gestion
METZ
2003 - maintenant
Formations
Doctorat Dauphine
Paris
2017 - maintenant
Doctorant SDOSE Paris Dauphine
ESM-IAE (Ecole Supérieure De Management - Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises)
Metz
2010 - 2012
Master Administration Des Entreprises
Réseau
Agnès DURAND - VIARDOT
Bernard CHANCRIN
Les Professionnels Immo (Paris)
Claude PICANO
Emmanuelle LEFEVRE
Florian BOIROUX
Pascal SERRANO
Philippe GODIN
Thierry MURCIA
Yannick VALLET
