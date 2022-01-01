Retail
Philippe PORCHERON
Philippe PORCHERON
Nanterre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ELLISPHERE
- Responsable des Services Généraux
Nanterre
2011 - maintenant
COFACE SERVICES
- Responsable Administratif
Lyon
2006 - 2011
ORT REUTERS
- RESPONSABLE DES SERVICES GENERAUX
2000 - 2005
ORT
- CHEF COMPTABLE
1993 - 1999
ORT
- COMPTABLE
1990 - 1992
CABINET BROSSET
- COMPTABLE
1984 - 1989
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Catherine SIMONIN
Eric TRAMUTOLO
Françoise AYRINHAC
Geoffroy FRAVAL DE COATPARQUET
Isabelle AUGER
Jean-Pierre GADIN
Marc LEMOINE
Nicolas RENOTON
Philippe DU BESSET
Sylvie FLOGNY
