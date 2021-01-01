Pierre CITON

HSE Manager, 15 years of experience

Energy, Railway, Oil and Gas construction sectors and Advisory.



Key achievements:

- Area /BU HSE team management

- Lead the development of BU HSE standards, field tools

- Field tools development and support to Project teams

- Hand Injuries Prevention campaign - design and deployment over Off-shore fleet and on-shore yards

- HSE Project manager - Sudan

- Audit: Senior Auditor & BU Audit program management- more than 200 audits in 20 countries

- Training program definition and management

- ISO14001 / OHSAS management system developement and certification

- Management board EHS reviews preparation

- BU HSE data reporting system definition & management



Mes compétences :

Hygiène

Gestion de projet

Sécurité

Conseil

Management

Audit

Formation

Norme HSE