Pierre CITON

Les Ulis

En résumé

HSE Manager, 15 years of experience
Energy, Railway, Oil and Gas construction sectors and Advisory.

Key achievements:
- Area /BU HSE team management
- Lead the development of BU HSE standards, field tools
- Field tools development and support to Project teams
- Hand Injuries Prevention campaign - design and deployment over Off-shore fleet and on-shore yards
- HSE Project manager - Sudan
- Audit: Senior Auditor & BU Audit program management- more than 200 audits in 20 countries
- Training program definition and management
- ISO14001 / OHSAS management system developement and certification
- Management board EHS reviews preparation
- BU HSE data reporting system definition & management

Mes compétences :
Hygiène
Gestion de projet
Sécurité
Conseil
Management
Audit
Formation
Norme HSE

Entreprises

  • Ansaldo Sts, A Hitachi Group Company - Area HSE Manager

    Les Ulis 2017 - maintenant

  • Saipem - HSE Manager Floaters Operations/Emergency and Crisis

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2012 - 2017

  • Alstom Renewable Power Hydro - Europe EHS System Manager

    2010 - 2012

  • ERM France - Principal Consultant EHS - Chef de projet

    2004 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Ingénieurs De Limoges

    2001 - 2004 Eau et Environnement

    Diplomé en Septembre 2004

    UNCC-University of North Carolina at Charlotte, USA - Spring Semester
    Drinking water eng., Sustainable design, Soil remediation and Landfill, Geog. Info. Systems (SIG)
    2nd Yr Prjct: Germicidal effects of electric pulsed fields and Cu/Ag ions (with EDF)

