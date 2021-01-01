Pierre CITON

HSE Manager, 15 years of experience
Energy, Railway, Oil and Gas construction sectors and Advisory.
Key achievements:
- Area /BU HSE team management
- Lead the development of BU HSE standards, field tools
- Field tools development and support to Project teams
- Hand Injuries Prevention campaign - design and deployment over Off-shore fleet and on-shore yards
- HSE Project manager - Sudan
- Audit: Senior Auditor & BU Audit program management- more than 200 audits in 20 countries
- Training program definition and management
- ISO14001 / OHSAS management system developement and certification
- Management board EHS reviews preparation
- BU HSE data reporting system definition & management
Mes compétences :
Hygiène
Gestion de projet
Sécurité
Conseil
Management
Audit
Formation
Norme HSE