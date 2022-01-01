Retail
Pierre DE COUESNONGLE
Pierre DE COUESNONGLE
BREST
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Financo
- Responsable projets Telecom et CRM
BREST
2008 - maintenant
Logica
- Développeur CRM
COMPIEGNE
2005 - 2008
Développements informatiques de projets CRM pour différents acteurs de la banque/assurance.
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Electronique Et Du Numérique
Brest
2000 - 2005
Réseau
Alain DE COUESNONGLE
Anne-Sophie MEROUR
Damien OSSWALD
Eric LAMY
Jérôme BIER
Lamia ZAHRI
Lénaïg BOUILLOT-POULAIN
Myriam GOURIOU
Sebastien LAMY
Stéphane LARONDE
