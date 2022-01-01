Pierre-Edouard CHALET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Colibee, cabinet de conseil en plein essor depuis 2008, est bâti sur un modèle innovant et rassemble un réseau d'experts indépendants issus des ex "Big 5". Colibee accompagne les plus grands groupes dans le pilotage de leurs projets de transformation : Industrie, Services, Banques et Assurances.
Nos interventions sont de 3 types : management de transition, conseil métier, assistance à la maîtrise d'ouvrage.
La structure à taille humaine de Colibee et son réseau de plus de 250 experts indépendants en France et au Benelux, a su conquérir les plus grands acteurs du marché.
Intéressé(e) ?
Colibee is a consulting firm with continuous growth since 2008 and based on an innovating model: a network of freelance experts with proven track record gained in former Big 5 consulting fims. Colibee helps its clients to transform their business in the following sectors: Industry, Services, Banking, Insurance.
We are involved in transformation programs either as Transition Managers, or Business consultants or IT consultants.
We have built a network of 250 expert consultants in France and Benelux, through a tourough selection process.
Interrested?
Mes compétences :
Organisé
Persévérant
RIGOUREUX
Team Player