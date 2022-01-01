Pierre-Edouard CHALET

Colibee, cabinet de conseil en plein essor depuis 2008, est bâti sur un modèle innovant et rassemble un réseau d'experts indépendants issus des ex "Big 5"​. Colibee accompagne les plus grands groupes dans le pilotage de leurs projets de transformation : Industrie, Services, Banques et Assurances.



Nos interventions sont de 3 types : management de transition, conseil métier, assistance à la maîtrise d'ouvrage.



La structure à taille humaine de Colibee et son réseau de plus de 250 experts indépendants en France et au Benelux, a su conquérir les plus grands acteurs du marché.



Intéressé(e) ? Visitez notre site web :



Colibee is a consulting firm with continuous growth since 2008 and based on an innovating model: a network of freelance experts with proven track record gained in former Big 5 consulting fims. Colibee helps its clients to transform their business in the following sectors: Industry, Services, Banking, Insurance.



We are involved in transformation programs either as Transition Managers, or Business consultants or IT consultants.



We have built a network of 250 expert consultants in France and Benelux, through a tourough selection process.



Interrested? Visit our website :



Mes compétences :

Organisé

Persévérant

RIGOUREUX

Team Player