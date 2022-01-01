Menu

Pierre-Edouard CHALET

Paris

En résumé

Colibee, cabinet de conseil en plein essor depuis 2008, est bâti sur un modèle innovant et rassemble un réseau d'experts indépendants issus des ex "Big 5"​. Colibee accompagne les plus grands groupes dans le pilotage de leurs projets de transformation : Industrie, Services, Banques et Assurances.

Nos interventions sont de 3 types : management de transition, conseil métier, assistance à la maîtrise d'ouvrage.

La structure à taille humaine de Colibee et son réseau de plus de 250 experts indépendants en France et au Benelux, a su conquérir les plus grands acteurs du marché.

Intéressé(e) ? Visitez notre site web :

-------
Colibee is a consulting firm with continuous growth since 2008 and based on an innovating model: a network of freelance experts with proven track record gained in former Big 5 consulting fims. Colibee helps its clients to transform their business in the following sectors: Industry, Services, Banking, Insurance.

We are involved in transformation programs either as Transition Managers, or Business consultants or IT consultants.

We have built a network of 250 expert consultants in France and Benelux, through a tourough selection process.

Interrested? Visit our website :

Mes compétences :
Organisé
Persévérant
RIGOUREUX
Team Player

Entreprises

  • Colibee - Business Development Manager

    Paris 2015 - maintenant 2015 à aujourd'hui - Ingénieur d'Affaires Senior "Banque et Assurance"

    Développement de la Division "Banque et Assurance"
    Gestion en direct d'un portefeuille de clients historiques (BNP Paribas BDDF, Scor, Klésia)
    Identification des interlocuteurs clés au sein des grands comptes
    Prospection et organisation de rdv
    Qualification de leurs besoins dans le cadre de projets de transformation métier ou informatique
    Réponse aux besoins en proposant le profil adéquate
    Accompagnement des consultants en amont et en cours de mission

  • FED FINANCE - Consultant en recrutement senior "Industrie et Service"

    Paris 2010 - 2015 Fed Finance est aujourd’hui le 1er cabinet indépendant français dédié à l’intérim et au recrutement des métiers de la finance.

    2010 à 2015 - Consultant en recrutement Senior "Industrie et Service"

    - Identification des interlocuteurs clés au sein des comptes constituant mon portefeuille de clients et prospects; prospection et organisation de rdv; qualification des besoins; réponse aux besoins en proposant des profils adéquates.
    Résultats : Ouvertures des comptes Casino - Air Liquide - Lafarge - Facom (Stanley Black & Decker)

    - Recrutement : définir le profil des postes à pourvoir ; présélectionner les CV ; mener
    les entretiens et évaluer les candidats ; orienter le choix auprès des managers opérationnels
    Résultats : 2500 entretiens de recrutement conduits, 30 recrutements/an sur 45 références métiers

    - Accompagnement de consultants juniors lors des rendez-vous commerciaux ou des entretiens candidats

  • Alter & Go Conseil - Consultant en conduite du changement

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Alter&Go Groupe est un groupe de conseil regroupant 4 activités : change management, grands projets d'infrastructures, formation et communication. 60 consultants - 7M€ de CA

    2009 à 2010 - Consultant en conduite du changement "Industrie et Service"

    - Missions de conduite du changement pour des grands comptes du secteur de l'Industrie et du Service :
    o Coaching : entretiens et coaching managérial (7 managers suivis, 35 entretiens)
    o Formation : formation des managers aux outils de management. Animation de réunions d’équipe.
    Missions réalisées : PSA, Direct Energie, GDF SUEZ

  • Newsport SAS - Chef de Projets

    2006 - 2008 Le groupe Newsport est organisé en plusieurs agences de conseils, chacune spécialisée dans l’un des 4 domaines de compétences dont :
    La communication par l’objet
    L’événementiel

    2006 à 2008 : Chef de projet événementiel

    - Recrutement : définir le profil des postes à pourvoir en relation avec les chefs de projet ; présélectionner les CV ; organiser les journées de recrutement (120 personnes); mener les entretiens et évaluer les candidats ; orienter le choix auprès des managers opérationnels
    Résultats : 30 recrutements/an

    - Suivi financier, commercial et logistique de dossiers clients, sponsors de la caravane du Tour de France
    o Réponses aux appels d’offres, propositions commerciales et techniques
    o Gestion budgétaire (250K€)
    o Suivi terrain, briefing et débriefing clients, négociations fournisseurs

    - Contrôle de gestion de l'activité événementiel
    o Suivi des budgets (3M€) en lien avec les chefs de projets
    o Contrôle des coûts et calcul des marges par poste de dépense et par client.

