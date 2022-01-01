Pierre-Edouard PASCAL

Mes compétences :
Team management
SAP
Supply chain management
Project management
Logistique
Lean six sigma
Entreprises
Dekra Automotive Solutions
- Responsable Pôle administratif - remarketing VO
2018 - maintenantResponsable d’un pôle administratif (multi activités) d’environ 70 personnes dans le domaine du remarketing automobile pour le compte des clients constructeurs automobiles
Renault - Usine de Flins
- Sheet metal workshop deputy manager
Boulogne-Billancourt 2017 - 2018Approvisionnement pièces tôlerie chaîne Clio Zoé et Micra. Plusieurs équipes au total 115 personnes
Safran - Hispano Suiza
- Responsable industrialisation transmission de puissants moteurs T7000 et RB3042
2015 - 2017
Labinal Power Systems
- Dassault Aviation Production manager - Merignac and Martignas sites
2013 - 2015Production manager on all Dassault programs (civil and military) in Bordeaux area
Production manager (160 people)
Falcon F900, F2000, F7X, F5X, Rafale, Surmar, wings, completion production management. Electrical and mechanical activities
SAFRAN Labinal Services
- Airbus France sites logistics manager
2012 - 2013Management of A380 Toulouse FAL2 activites for Labinal Services.
Activities: electrical reworks and installation on aircraft + technical analysis on A/C + jobcard creation
Team: around 40 persons: technicians, quality inspectors, warehouseman, preparation team, team and operational leaders + support functions (Lean, HSE...)
Management of a Logisitcs team supplying all Airbus France sites
Activities: managing logistics activities such as tooling or components and a tool calibration center. Standardization of best practices on Airbus sites (tooling, components). Managing flow of material between sites.
Team: around 10 persons: logistics support, tool calibration persons, toolkeepers
Sites: 10 sites in Toulouse (France) + 2 sites in Saint Nazaire (France). Additionnal support on request on non-Airbus or Airbus Germany sites (5 sites)
Support on SAP deployment as a SAP Supply Chain key user
Activities: Support on SAP Supply chain modules for French sites + consulting on request for all sites
Currently working on a Lean Sigma Black Belt project to be certified in 2013 (training already passed at the end of 2012 -- > certification to be validated by a project). Sponsor of 2 Green Belt projects
Labinal Services
- SAP Supply Chain Key User
2012 - 2013
Labinal - SAFRAN Group
- Project manager Labinal Services Europe - Safran Group