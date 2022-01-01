Menu

Pierre-Edouard PASCAL

BORDEAUX

Mes compétences :
Team management
SAP
Supply chain management
Project management
Logistique
Lean six sigma

Entreprises

  • Dekra Automotive Solutions - Responsable Pôle administratif - remarketing VO

    2018 - maintenant Responsable d’un pôle administratif (multi activités) d’environ 70 personnes dans le domaine du remarketing automobile pour le compte des clients constructeurs automobiles

  • Renault - Usine de Flins - Sheet metal workshop deputy manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2017 - 2018 Approvisionnement pièces tôlerie chaîne Clio Zoé et Micra. Plusieurs équipes au total 115 personnes

  • Safran - Hispano Suiza - Responsable industrialisation transmission de puissants moteurs T7000 et RB3042

    2015 - 2017

  • Labinal Power Systems - Dassault Aviation Production manager - Merignac and Martignas sites

    2013 - 2015 Production manager on all Dassault programs (civil and military) in Bordeaux area
    Production manager (160 people)
    Falcon F900, F2000, F7X, F5X, Rafale, Surmar, wings, completion production management. Electrical and mechanical activities

  • SAFRAN Labinal Services - Airbus France sites logistics manager

    2013 - 2013

  • SAFRAN Labinal Services - A380 FAL2 activites manager

    2012 - 2013 Management of A380 Toulouse FAL2 activites for Labinal Services.
    Activities: electrical reworks and installation on aircraft + technical analysis on A/C + jobcard creation
    Team: around 40 persons: technicians, quality inspectors, warehouseman, preparation team, team and operational leaders + support functions (Lean, HSE...)

    Management of a Logisitcs team supplying all Airbus France sites
    Activities: managing logistics activities such as tooling or components and a tool calibration center. Standardization of best practices on Airbus sites (tooling, components). Managing flow of material between sites.
    Team: around 10 persons: logistics support, tool calibration persons, toolkeepers
    Sites: 10 sites in Toulouse (France) + 2 sites in Saint Nazaire (France). Additionnal support on request on non-Airbus or Airbus Germany sites (5 sites)

    Support on SAP deployment as a SAP Supply Chain key user
    Activities: Support on SAP Supply chain modules for French sites + consulting on request for all sites

    Currently working on a Lean Sigma Black Belt project to be certified in 2013 (training already passed at the end of 2012 -- > certification to be validated by a project). Sponsor of 2 Green Belt projects

  • Labinal Services - SAP Supply Chain Key User

    2012 - 2013

  • Labinal - SAFRAN Group - Project manager Labinal Services Europe - Safran Group

    2010 - 2012

  • Labinal Inc - SAFRAN Group - A350 Logistics & Kitting Manager

    2010 - 2011

  • Labinal Inc - SAFRAN Group - SAFRAN+ - Lean Manufacturing Manager

    2009 - 2010 On behalf of Dassault Falcon Jet DFJ, Little Rock, AR, USA

  • Labinal - SAFRAN Group - Lean manufacturing Leader (Airbus A380)

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Safran Corporate University

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Lean Sigma Black Belt

    Lean Sigma Black Belt certification passed in Nov 2013

  • SAFRAN Conseil (Grand Prairies, Tx)

    Grand Prairies, Tx 2010 - 2010 Green Belt Certification

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2007 - 2008 Génie Industriel - Gestion de production, Total Quality Management, Rentabilité de projets, Systemes d'Information

  • Institut National Polytechnique De Grenoble (INPG)

    Grenoble 2006 - 2009 Génie Industriel

    optional courses: Purchasing Management & Spanish - Mention Bien (passed w/ distinction)

  • Lycée Carnot

    Dijon 2003 - 2006 PSI* - Physique et Sciences Industrielles - Classe étoilée

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    Dijon 2001 - 2003 Sciences de l'ingenieur - LV2 Espagnol

