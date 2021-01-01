Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel BIANCHI

PARIS

En résumé

I hold a Master's Degree from The Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, also known as Sciences Po Paris, a highly selective institution which has been educating France's political and diplomatic elite for decades.

In all the positions I have held after being graduated, I consider that I have proved my ability to succeed in tough and very competitive environments and that I have acquired a wide range of skills, including marketing, internal and external communication, public relations and event planning.

I am currently looking for a new challenge. Feel free to contact me if you have any questions or require further information.

Entreprises

  • Laboratoires Boiron (Madrid) - Chef de produit Jr.

    maintenant

  • PME et associations - PAO évènementielle

    maintenant

  • L'Oréal - Brandstorm competitor

    PARIS maintenant

  • France3 - Stagiaire au sein du service Communication

    Paris maintenant

  • Kwanko - NetAffiliation - Account Manager Spain & Latam

    Bourg La Reine 2011 - maintenant

  • PriceMinister.es - Marketing Manager Spain

    2008 - maintenant

Formations