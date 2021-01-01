Pierre-Emmanuel BIANCHI

I hold a Master's Degree from The Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, also known as Sciences Po Paris, a highly selective institution which has been educating France's political and diplomatic elite for decades.



In all the positions I have held after being graduated, I consider that I have proved my ability to succeed in tough and very competitive environments and that I have acquired a wide range of skills, including marketing, internal and external communication, public relations and event planning.



I am currently looking for a new challenge. Feel free to contact me if you have any questions or require further information.